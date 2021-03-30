Early voting for the City of Norman’s City Council Ward 3 runoff, a bond proposal and a Board of Education seat will take place on Thursday and Friday this week before the April 6 Election Day.
While Election Day voting will take place at specific precincts, all early voting for all three issues will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1 and 2 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds. Tuesday is the last day to request a mail-in ballot for the April 6 election.
While the most anticipated item on the ballot is the runoff for the Norman City Council Ward 3 seat between Kelly Lynn and incumbent Alison Petrone, there are two other items on the ballot that Norman residents will be voting on.
In the race for Norman Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 1, current NPS board president Dirk O’Hara faces challenger Pixie Quigley.
Only Norman residents in the Office No. 1 district can vote on the seat — find out if your precinct is included in that district by viewing sample ballots on the Cleveland County Election Board’s site. Read more about each of the candidates in a previous Transcript article.
All Norman voters will have a chance to vote on a street maintenance bond, which will ask voters to approve at least 150 miles of street improvements through a $27 million ad-valorem bond that officials say is not a tax increase. Read more about the bond here.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early,” said Bryant Rains, secretary of the Cleveland County Election Board. “Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board, from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.”
Requests for a mail-in ballot must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The ballot must be received by the county election board by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. To request an mail-in ballot, visit the OK Voter Portal. For more information regarding mail-in and early voting, visit the state election board’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.