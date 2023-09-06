Cleveland County is gearing up for a special election on Sept. 12th, with early voting starting Thursday, Sept. 7.
Across Norman, voters will be asked to decide on a franchise agreement with Oklahoma Natural Gas(ONG), a division of One Gas Inc. This comes after a failed vote to renew an agreement with OG&E back in January of this year.
If passed, the agreement will allow ONG rights into Norman city limits and will last 25 years starting the day after the election, according to the Cleveland County Election Board.
Voters in district two in Cleveland County will also be asked to choose between Republican candidate, Jacob McHughes, and Libertarian candidate, Clint Rapp, for County Commissioner.
If elected, either candidate will be replacing County Commissioner Darry Stacy, who resigned to take another job earlier this year.
Early voting will start Thursday and Friday morning at 8 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. On election day, Tuesday, polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.