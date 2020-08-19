Early voting for the Aug. 25 runoff primary elections begins Thursday.
Eligible voters can cast a ballot at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds on Thursday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“In-person absentee voters fill out an application form when they get to the county fairgrounds,” Cleveland County Election Board secretary Bryant Rains said. “They are not required to give any reason for voting absentee. They are required to swear that they have not voted a regular mail absentee ballot, and they will not vote at their polling place on Election Day.”
Rains said early voting is very similar to normal voting, only it will take place at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
“It is very much like voting at a precinct polling place,” Rains said.
Voters who have requested an absentee-by-mail ballot can track their ballot on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal.
Reese Gorman
