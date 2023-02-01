Norman residents who want to cast their ballots ahead of the Feb. 14 primary election will have to do so at a different location than previous years.
Typically, early voting is held at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Building E on Thursday and Friday before an election.
Not this year.
Bryant Rains, Cleveland County Election Board secretary, said the building is booked for another event.
Residents can vote at the election board office, 641 E. Robinson St., or the board’s remote location at the Moore Norman Technology Center, 13301 S. Penn. Ave. in Oklahoma City.
“This will be for this election only on both days,” Rains said.
Early voting is held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10.
Voters will decide whether to support a Norman Public Schools’ $354 million bond issue and who will serve Norman City Council wards 1, 3 and 5.
The school bond includes capital projects and improvements to school facilities throughout the district and a new high school aviation academy, transportation upgrades and sports and arts facilities.
Rains isn’t sure if lines would be long for early voting.
“These elections usually have a lower turnout, but I don’t know because we have three city council seats up,” he said.
Rains wanted to remind residents to have their voter identification or state identification with them and to be aware of new ward precinct locations.
“If they don’t know, voters can always call our office and we can help them,” he said.
