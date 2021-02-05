Early voting for the Feb. 9 municipal elections has come to a close with nearly 600 people voting early.
In total 599 people voted early for this year’s municipal elections. In 2019, the last time odd-numbered wards were up for election, only 183 total people voted early in the Ward 1,3 and 7 races.
Though the individual results are not out yet for this year's City Council race, in 2019, Ward 1 had 42 people vote early, Ward 3 had 123 people vote early and Ward 7 had 18 people vote early.
“It's easier for me to vote early than it is [to vote] on election day,” said Joanne Terrell, a Ward 3 resident. “I think to me this is a very, very important election — I think that our council probably needs some changes.”
Terrell said she has voted in nearly every election since she moved to Norman to go to school, and believes this one to be one of the most important local elections in her time here.
Other Norman residents share Terrell’s belief that this election is “extremely important.”
“I don't like how things are moving, I don't like the tension in my city,” Norman resident Andrea Chambers said. “And this is how you make a difference, right?”
Chambers, a Ward 3 resident, said that with the political tension and polarization within the City of Norman, she believes something has to change.
“I just think we’re at such a great divide right now and something needs to change,” she said.
Ward 5 resident Megan Benn and her 18-year-old daughter Mollie were at the fairgrounds Friday afternoon to cast their vote in an election they also view as an essential election, they said.
“I tried to vote in every election,” Megan Benn said. “I think it's our responsibility to do that and with all the news recently, it's even more important than it ever has been.”
Mollie Benn, who was wearing a necklace that dangled the word “VOTE” from the chain, was voting for the third time in her life on Friday, she said.
“I think politics are very important, and I’m getting used to this system,” she said.
She said her passion for politics comes from her mom, who is a lobbyist for public education.
“So, [my passion] partly comes from [my mom] and also just how politically charged the past few years have been,” she said.
As of Friday, the Cleveland County Election Board said they have mailed out 3,037 mail-in ballots and have received back 1,937 of them.
Voting will continue on Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m,. and will take place at voters’ specific polling locations.
Cleveland County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains said he urges voters to bring their voter ID card to the polling location to help the poll workers.
“Your voter ID card (issued by the County Election Board) can help precinct officials find your name in the Precinct Registry, and it may help them resolve the problem if you are not listed in the Registry for some reason,” Rains said.
Voters may also bring an unexpired photo ID issued by the federal government, the State of Oklahoma or a federally recognized tribal government.
