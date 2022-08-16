In-person absentee voting will begin this Thursday, Aug. 18, for next Tuesday’s Runoff Primary Election and City of Norman Special Election.
Early voting will be available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 19, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, Aug. 20. Voters can go to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds or the Moore Norman Technology Center’s South Penn Campus to vote early.
Absentee Voting Board personnel will be on duty each day to assist voters at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, located at 615 E. Robinson St., Building E, Norman, and at the Moore Norman Technology Center South Penn Campus, located at 13301 S. Penn Ave., Oklahoma City.
“Voters fill out an application form when they get to one of the early voting sites. They are not required to give any reason for voting early,” County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains said. “They are required to swear that they have not voted a regular mail absentee ballot and they will not vote at their polling place on Election Day.”
Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show one proof of identity before receiving a ballot.
For more information, contact the Cleveland County Election Board at 366-0210.
