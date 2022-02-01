In-person absentee voting will begin this Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds for next Tuesday’s elections.
Eligible voters who want to vote can do so in person from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, or Friday, Feb. 4. The address for the Cleveland County Fairgrounds is 615 E. Robinson St., Building E, Norman.
The Feb. 8, 2022 elections include the City of Norman councilmembers for Wards 2, 4, 6, 8 and mayor; City of Oklahoma City mayor; City of Purcell councilmember Division 5; Norman Public Schools Office No. 2; Mustang Schools Office No. 2; and Robin Hill Schools proposition.
“In-person absentee voters fill out an application form when they get to the county fairgrounds. They are not required to give any reason for voting absentee,” Secretary Bryant Rains said. “They are required to swear that they have not voted a regular mail absentee ballot and they will not vote at their polling place on Election Day.”
Voters who have requested an absentee mail ballot can track their ballot using the Oklahoma State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html.
The Absentee Voting Board verifies a voter’s registration information. Then the Board issues all the appropriate ballots to the voter. The voter marks the ballots in a voting booth and then casts them in the voting device.
“It is very much like voting at a precinct polling place,” Rains said.
For more information, contact the Cleveland County Election Board at 405-366-0210.