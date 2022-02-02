In-person early voting for the City of Norman local elections will begin Thursday at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Norman and will continue on Friday.
Early voting will take place 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4. The county fairgrounds are located at 615 E. Robinson with early voting will take place in Building E.
Pre-registration is not required to vote early, but individuals who have already mailed in an absentee by-mail ballot are not allowed to vote in person early or on election day.
Voters who have requested an absentee mail ballot can track their ballot using the Oklahoma State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal.
“In-person absentee voters fill out an application form when they get to the county fairgrounds. They are not required to give any reason for voting absentee,” Cleveland County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains said. “They are required to swear that they have not voted a regular mail absentee ballot and they will not vote at their polling place on Election Day.”
Early voting at the fairgrounds is for all Feb. 8 municipal elections including the City of Norman council members for Wards 2, 4, 6 and 8, the mayor and Norman Public Schools Office No. 2.