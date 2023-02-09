Cleveland County's early voting period kicked off Thursday and continues Friday at two locations for residents who want to get a jump on Tuesday's primary election.
Residents can vote at the county election board office, 641 E. Robinson St., or the board’s remote location at the Moore Norman Technology Center, 13301 S. Pennsylvania. Ave., in Oklahoma City.
Early voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
The election is Tuesday, Feb. 14, and polls across Norman and surrounding communities will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Norman voters will decide whether to support a nearly $354 million school bond proposal and who will fill seats on the City Council and school board.
The bond proposal features a new all-schools fine arts performance venue and a stand-alone facility for the Oklahoma Aviation Academy at Max Westheimer Airport. It also includes a new multi-sport athletic stadium at Norman North High School and updates to Harve Collins Stadium at Norman High School.
The school bond proposal capital projects and improvements to school facilities throughout the district and a new high school aviation academy, transportation upgrades and sports and arts facilities.
The first of two propositions will ask for an issuance of $349,800,00, which will address school improvements, including acquiring sites, construction, repairing, remodeling, and equipping school buildings.
The second, totaling $4,100,000, would be used to acquire transportation equipment.
Both propositions would be paid through interest, not exceeding 10% and will be paid off within five years.
Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Miglioriino, in an email Thursday, encouraged district families to take the time to vote "in this important bond election."
"As a parent, my primary concern is the well-being and future success of my children, as I can only imagine it is the same for each of you," he said. "With that in mind, I want to strongly encourage each of you to be sure to cast your vote in the upcoming school bond election on Tuesday, February 14.
"This is a crucial opportunity for you to have a direct impact on the quality of education that your child receives and to ensure that the Norman Public Schools students are provided with opportunities that allow them to thrive."
Voters will also decide who will fill three positions on the Norman City Council.
In Ward 1, candidate Austin Ball is on the ballot along with incumbent Brandi Studley, who dropped out of the race in early January.
In Ward 3, incumbent Kelly Lynn faces challenger Bree Montoya Carson while the Ward 5 race features incumbent Rarchar Tortorello and challengers Michael Nash and Cindi Tuccillo.
Three candidates are seeking a spot on the Norman Public Schools Board of Education.
Gary Barksdale, Kathleen Kennedy and Annette Price are seeking to replace Cindy Nashert, who did not seek re-election to Office 3, a position she had filled since 2013.
A fourth candidate, 20-year-old Kini Vaughn pulled out of the Office 3 race earlier this month but her name will appear on the ballot.
Nashert, the board president, will serve the remainder of her five-year term, which ends in the spring of 2023.
For more information about early voting visit the Cleveland County Election Board's website.
