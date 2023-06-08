Early voting for two special elections begins today and ends Friday ahead of the Tuesday election to decide a proposed water rate increase for the city of Norman and a new District 2 commissioner for Cleveland County.
With a form of identification in hand, early voters can cast their ballots until 6 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Cleveland County Election Board, 641 E. Robinson St.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters will decide if Norman water customers will see an increase in their monthly base fee, from $6 to $10.90, and in their usage rate, from $3.35 to $3.46 per thousand gallons up to 5,000 gallons; from $4.10 to $4.50 for up to 15,000 gallons, and from $5.20 to $6.75 for up to 20,000 gallons.
According to city staff, two-third of water bills are in the 5,000 gallon bracket.
The increased revenue will mean an additional $6.7 million per year for water projects, according to council staff presentations. Most of the increase will come from high water consumers, such as those who irrigate, staff have said.
The increase will pay for water lines replacement, ground water disinfection and fund requirements to comply with federal mandates to document lead water pipes.
Voters casting ballots Tuesday in a primary special election will have two Republican candidates to choose from for District 2 Cleveland County Commissioner.
Following the resignation of longtime commissioner Darry Stacy in April, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election to fill the remainder of Stacy’s term which expires in 2024.
Appearing on the ballot are Jacob McHughes, deputy commissioner for District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland, and John Bowman, a retired police officer and beekeeper.
The winner will face Libertarian candidate Clint Rapp, a quality assurance officer for oil industry supplier KimRay, in the Sept. 12 general election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.