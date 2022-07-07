Norman restaurants, breweries and specialty shops are putting the finishing touches on their plans for a weeklong celebration of the local culinary scene.
From Friday through July 17, participating Norman eateries and breweries will boast special price points or offerings in the spirit of #EATNORMAN Restaurant Week. The $50 sign-up fee for businesses will be donated to Food and Shelter.
Event manager Taylor Mauldin Wagner said they wanted to implement minimal requirements to encourage participation.
The event was created in 2020 to provide a boost to Norman eateries during the height of COVID-19, but it’s now an annual summer tradition.
Scratch Kitchen and Cocktails participated in the first two restaurant weeks, and this year, the restaurant will celebrate under a new executive chef and Norman native, Luke Fry, who has worked at restaurants like Nonna’s in Oklahoma City and Victoria’s Pasta Shop.
The restaurant has three specials finalized for the week.
Fry has spent recent weeks trying to determine both what Oklahoma food tastes like and looks like. He said the answer to that is a blend of Creole, Southwest and Southern styles of cooking.
“Oklahoma is somewhat of a melting pot of different styles, so my specials are a reflection of that in a couple different ways,” Fry said.
Fry said a Smoked Scallop Crudo will surely be perceived as a unique blend of flavors.
“I smoke the scallops ahead of time with a cold smoke, and a guajillo pepper rub, then I’ll put them in a slicer and slice them really thin and lay them on a plate, and I created a citrus vinaigrette,” Fry said.
Patrons may then try a crispy beef ravioli. The slow-cooked and shredded NoName beef short rib is combined with ricotta cheese, mozzarella and herbs in fresh pasta — fried and served with grilled tomato marinara and buttermilk herb dressing.
Fry said the beef is braised with red wine and the local tomatoes come from Phoenix Farms in Davis.
The final course will be a grilled pork chop with sweet corn jalapeno cakes with flash fried spinach and an apple bourbon butter.
“I’ll be making my own apple butter by putting it through a food mill and then slow cooking it down with evaporated milk, and introduce the jalapenos in, then let it all cook down together,” Fry said.
All three courses can be purchased for $50 or bought separately for their respective price point, according to the event website.
Wagner said Norman residents may also experience some culinary programming at Scratch. The restaurant is offering a Martini Cocktail Class on July 11.
Spots can be reserved by calling 405-801-2900.
For an updated list of participating businesses, visit www.eatnormanrestaurantweek.com/participating-restaurants