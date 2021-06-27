Restaurants and specialty shops around town are preparing to take part in a celebration of the local culinary scene as #EatNorman Restaurant Week returns for its second iteration next month.
From July 2-11, participating Norman eateries will offer specials at price points of $11, $22 and $33 dollars. After last year’s promotion provided a boost for area restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers and restaurant operators hope this year will be even bigger than the inaugural event.
In addition to the boost the week provides Norman restaurants, this year, there is an added charitable component.
“That’s a different way that we’re trying to give back to the Norman community,” said Taylor Wagner, sales manager for Visit Norman.
Wagner said all restaurants will donate 5% of the week’s special specific proceeds to Pantry Partners, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting child hunger and teenage homelessness.
Brady Sexton, owner of Scratch Kitchen and Cocktails, said he is in progress of finalizing recipes for the week.
“The starter, the entree and the dessert will all be off-menu items,” Sexton said.
Scratch will offer a three-course meal at the $33 price point, along with suggested wine and cocktail pairings for purchase separately.
Sexton said #EatNorman Restaurant Week comes during what is usually a slow time for restaurants, especially in Norman.
“Most of our weekend guests travel on vacations and go to lake houses, so it’s really a great time for us to get a little bit of an extra incentive for people to eat local,” Sexton said.
PJ Taylor, co-owner of The Meating Place, said the restaurant has plans for offerings at all three price points for the week.
“We are going to push some desserts, drinks and cocktails, and all of our specials will be available for lunch or dinner, with the $33 being the most amount of food with a three meat dinner, draft beer or cocktail and dessert and deviled eggs, and that was popular last year with people splitting that,” Taylor said.
Taylor said he is excited about the charitable component to this year’s #EatNorman Restaurant Week.
“That makes it even more fun, because it helps us and helps the community, so it will be a win-win situation,” Taylor said.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic keeping many patrons out of restaurants’ dining rooms last summer, Taylor said The Meating Place to-go orders provided steady business during the 2020 event. This year though, it will be an added bonus to be able to interact with customers as more dine in.
“Last year was great, and we tried to structure it around to-go orders and we will still do those, but it will be nice to invite people back into the restaurant,” Taylor said. “There has been an uptick in business with [less COVID-19 cases], so it’s a lot more fun with people cheersing inside as opposed to saying, ‘Thanks for coming in, here’s your to-go bag, see ya.’”
Wagner said the hope is that this event will continue to highlight Norman restaurants that support the community throughout the year.
“This seems like the least we could do to pay it back and pay it forward to them,” Wagner said.
