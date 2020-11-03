Incumbent Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, defeated challenger Wayne Hughes in the race for House District 90 Tuesday.
With 11 of 13 precincts reporting as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, State Election Board results show Echols with 6,326 votes to Hughes’ 3,835 votes.
Echols assumed office in 2012 after running unopposed, and ran unopposed again in 2016. In the 2020 election, Echols ran against Wayne Hughes, who advanced from the Democratic primary.
Echols said it’s been an honor to represent the community that he has grown in over the last eight years. He said he feels battle tested and prepared to continue to serve the community.
“… I will be the longest serving floor leader in the state’s history,” Echols said. “So we have got some experience in a position that doesn’t tend to last very long.”
Echols said he plans to focus on diversifying the state’s economy, hospitality, technology and healthcare industries. He said he also intends on devoting time to assessing the state’s direction on education and education funding.
“I am really trying to redirect us to looking at student outcomes,” Echols said. “So, what are we doing and how does it directly affect our students and how can we better prepare our students?”
Echols said that ensuring teachers feel appreciated will translate to a better education for the student.
“As we know, the number one way to get a good outcome from a student is to put a good teacher in the classroom with them,” Echols said. “How do we support them and not just focus on these raw numbers, but really look at what we are doing that raises our educational outcomes and how can we partner better on the common ed, career tech and higher ed side, because that’s really the next step.”
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.