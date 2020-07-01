OKLAHOMA CITY -- In a Monday meeting of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister with her Student Advisory Council, high school students voiced concerns about learning amid a global pandemic and how racism impacts the classroom experience. The group, which met through Zoom, consisted of spring graduates and class of 2021 members.
This is the fifth consecutive year Hofmeister has convened a student group to assist her and the Oklahoma State Department of Education in policy matters.
Students said the abrupt transition to distance learning this spring was confusing, with the closure of school buildings causing some students to lose focus and drive. Others said they were worried they might miss skills needed for college and sensed teachers were unprepared to use technology.
Stillwater High Paeton Watkins commended her school for having worked to give seniors flexibility that eased the transition.
"Normally, we're used to being able to pick what happens in our lives, especially when it comes to school. We weren't able to do that [with the pandemic]," she said. "My district battled that by giving seniors choices."
Hofmeister said addressing internet connectivity is critical as schools prepare for uncertainties.
Hofmeister noted that $145 million in federal relief funding is available for districts to use on connectivity and devices to close the digital divide, and in the event of a district's move to virtual instruction. In addition, the state is offering all districts an individualized e-learning tool, Exact Path, at no cost through June 30, 2021.
Students also discussed their experiences with racial and ethnic identity in schools. Many suggested a new approach to teaching diversity and how to discuss such matters.
"Everyone in my class looked like me, and I wasn't aware of the struggles other people faced. I couldn't sympathize with it because I didn't understand it," said Mariah Martin of Ringling, who suggested a diversity course as a new high school requirement.
Trakel "Kel" Pinkston of Putnam City High School pointed out the necessity of a clear-eyed view with such issues: "It's like putting a Band-Aid on an open wound and not expecting bad results. We have to go back and face our problems."
Students also talked about inequity of education resources and suggested an enhanced approach to expose perspectives of historic events and discussions that include context.
"We need a better curriculum to teach people the mistakes of our past and how we can do better going forward," said Natalie Rojo of Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy.
Hofmeister said that the teaching of subjects like the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has evolved over the years. She added that curriculum resources such as the OSDE's newly released Oklahoma Social Studies Curriculum Frameworks and curriculum developed by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission are equipping schools to more effectively teach students about historical events and the lingering impact of systemic racism.
