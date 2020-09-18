Dancers looking to jump-start 2021 with international training won't have to worry about traveling. Oklahoma International Dance Festival will host its Online Winter Intensive from Jan. 4-9.
After a positive response to its first online intensive in July, the Oklahoma International Dance Festival has curated a one-week intensive to help dancers start their year.
The teaching faculty includes world-renowned dance artists Colin Connor, Margo Sappington, Larry Keigwin, Vincent Gros, Sherone Price, Alejandra Jara, Sonia Dawkins, Raffaele Irace and Leticia Plans. They will lead classes in ballet, modern dance technique, contemporary dance, contemporary pointe, composition, repertory, African dance technique, movement research, GAGA/Dancers, GYROKINESIS® and pilates.
To maximize feedback and personalized training, OIDF has limited each class to 14 dancers. Dancers who wish to train with a specific instructor must register and place deposits by Dec. 4.
Classes during the intensive are hosted via Zoom and run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dancers are asked to have a high-speed internet connection, a computer, tablet or phone, a ballet barre equivalent, a yoga mat and a recommended 6-by-6 feet space. The intensive is geared toward advanced, pre-professional and professional dancers and is intended for dancers ages 16 and up.
There is no registration fee for OIDF's Online Winter Intensive. Tuition is $500, and the final registration deadline is Dec. 27. Registration and more information can be found at okdancefest.org.
For more information, contact Cameron Morgan at cameron@okdancefest.org or visit okdancefest.org.
