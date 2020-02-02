Winters graduates from Oklahoma Baptist
SHAWNEE — Shelby Winters, of Norman, graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University on Dec. 13. She majored in pre-allied health and rehabilitation science.
OBU in Shawnee is a Christian liberal arts university.
Revas makes Midwestern honor roll
WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Gary Revas, of Norman, make the Provost's Honor Roll for the Fall 2019 semester at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. He is majoring in respiratory care. A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Provost's Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC.
Southeastern releases honor roll
DURANT, Okla. – Local students were named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll for Fall 2019 has been released at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Named to the list were: Laney M. Gauthier, Lexington; Ethan L. McCathern, Moore; Mark W. Burrow, Noble; and Veronica Armendariz and Stephen P. Riggs, both of Norman.
To be eligible for this recognition, undergraduate students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of college-level courses (1000-4999) with a 3.5 grade-point average and no grade lower than B.
Holland graduates from Graceland University
LAMONI, Iowa — Madison Holland of Moore graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner) from Graceland University, on Dec. 14 in Lamoni, Iowa.
Graceland University in Lamoni,was founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ.
Norman students make KSU honor roll
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Emma Hochman and Chase Mason, both of Norman, earned academic honors for the fall 2019 semester at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours received semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
Horton makes Bethany College honor roll
LINDSBORG, Kan. — Jenna N. Horton of Lexington was named to Bethany College's Fall 2019 Academic Dean's Honor Roll. She is a general studies student. Students must be enrolled full-time with a semester grade point average of at least 3.50, to qualify.
Bethany College, in Lindsborg, Kansas, was established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881 and is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Baylor releases honor roll
WACO, Texas — Four Norman students were named to Baylor University's Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2019 fall semester. Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Norman honorees include: Mara G. Fields, Dayton J, Wright and Kennedi D. Wright, all in the College of Arts and Sciences; and Chinagorom Evans Mbaraonye, School of Engineering and Computer Science
Baylor University is a private Christian university in Waco, Texas.
Local students named to the fall 2019 Deans Honor Roll at
HAYS, Kan. — Local were among the 1,596 named by deans at Fort Hays State University to the Deans Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester. The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.
Named to the list were :Tabitha Leann Haney, Moore, a senior majoring in general studies (general business); and Joyce Ann Divelbiss, Norman, a senior majoring in general studies (gerontology).
Fort Hays State in Hays, Kansas, is one of six state universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system.
Knight graduates from Harding University
SEARCY, Ark. — Hannah Knight of Norman was one of more than 300 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University's Fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 14. Knight received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas.
Kolar makes ISU dean's list
AMES, Iowa — Charles Patrick Kolar, Norman, was named to the fall semester 2019 Dean's List at Iowa State University.
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
NOC announces fall honor roll
Area students are among 604 freshmen and sophomores earning recognition on Northern Oklahoma College academic honor rolls for the fall semester.
Jacob Arington and Alex Moore, both of Moore, were named to the President's Honor Roll. President’s honor roll lists students who have completed a minimum of 12 core course hours during the semester with a perfect grade-point average of 4.00 and with no incomplete grade recorded.
Moore – Cyrus Gray of Moore and Bryson Armstrong, Katherine Cahill, Gracie Moody and Amber Wittig, all of Norman, were named to the Vice-President's Honor Roll. Vice president’s scholars roll lists students who maintained a 3.00 (B) or higher grade-point average in a minimum of 12 core course hours during the semester with no incomplete grade recorded.
Northern Oklahoma College, the state’s first public community college, is a multi-campus, land-grant institution.
Dixson makes UT Martin honor roll
MARTIN, Tenn. — Sean W. Dixson of Norman earned high honors on the Fall 2019 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
UT Martin is a public four-year university.
