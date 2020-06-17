OKLAHOMA CITY -- State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced Tuesday that an online tool is being offered to all Oklahoma school districts for free to help students catch up after potential learning loss. Exact Path creates a personalized learning plan that aligns with the Oklahoma Academic Standards and features intuitive training for teachers.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education is using a portion of the agency's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to provide the digital platform at no costs to districts. The ESSER funds are part of the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The online tool from Edmentum combines adaptive diagnostics with individualized instruction and learning paths for kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Once Exact Path determines a student's level of knowledge, a personalized pathway is created to ensure the student reaches academic growth goals in English language arts, math and reading.
Exact Path may be used in any learning environment, whether in the classroom, a blended learning scenario or during distance learning. Almost 60 Oklahoma districts already use Exact Path, including Bartlesville Public Schools.
A district may begin implementation as soon as it decides to opt in, Hofmeister said.
In addition, OSDE has also partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to reach students with Exact Path. OKDHS will work with qualifying childcare providers through technology grants to implement Exact Path in facilities throughout the remaining months of summer and into the school year, ensuring that students don't fall behind in spite of the pandemic.
Technology grant applications are available at ourOKDHS.org. Exact Path is available to districts at no cost through June 2021. For more information, visit edmentum.com/products/exact-path.
