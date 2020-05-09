When OU’s Board of Regents offered Joe Harroz a chance to be OU’s permanent president in May 2019, he turned it down.
At the time, the university was coming off of a tumultuous few months. Former President James Gallogly had just resigned after less than a year in office; former President David Boren was under investigation by the university and the state for sexual misconduct; the university had just been through another spring semester wracked by public racism.
So that May, Harroz declined the permanent job offer, asking instead that the regents allow him the chance to serve in an interim capacity for at least 15 months.
“I felt at the moment, even though the job was available without the ‘interim,’ that with all that was going on at the institution...that what was necessary was a period of stability,” Harroz said. “...It’s one of those ‘look yourself in the mirror’ moments, and to me, the right answer was ‘yes, it’d be nice to not have the ‘interim’ in front of your name, but if you’re really going to do a job like this and your job really is to serve, you’d better do it for the right reasons and in the way you think is best for the institution.”
Saturday, the regents unanimously voted to delete the word “interim” from Harroz’ title and move him to the permanent position of OU’s 15th president.
After nearly a year of watching Harroz lead as interim, the timing was right for the regents to make the permanent appointment, Chair Gary Pierson said Saturday.
“Everybody that’s on the [board] is an experienced business person with very, very deep experience, and your intuition tells you some things along the way,” Pierson said. “...It has been a year, so we thought we had a good body of work. We especially thought we had a good body of work under stress in the last two months, and collectively, every one of us thought now is the time, rather than dragging on further uncertainty and instability and questioning. At a certain point, you just have to make a business decision.”
The process
Harroz said Saturday that the initial 15-month term was intentional. Last May, the thought was that Harroz would serve as interim for 15 months, the university would start a search process that would last 6 months and a new president would be named within two years of his start as interim.
But the regents didn’t wait 15 months, and didn’t use a search process.
While the board’s policy manual does suggest that regents utilize a search committee during a presidential search, the policy also leaves the search process up to the standing board, noting that the board does not have to use recommendations from a search committee to make its decision.
Pierson said Saturday the regents did consider going through a search process this year, but decided against it for a number of reasons.
A national search would have drawn qualified candidates, Pierson said, but the regents would have to hope that one of those candidates was the right for the job and the community. Instead of hoping, the board decided to focus on the proven candidate in front of them, Pierson said.
“We do not believe that at this point in time in the history of the University of Oklahoma, with Joe sitting right in front of us, that hope is the strategy that will take us into a future of excellence,” Pierson said during the meeting. “...We think that we’ve put a lot of thought into this. We’ve considered it from all perspectives, we haven’t taken this lightly. If we’ve said it once today, we’ve said it a dozen times: This is the most important decision we could make at OU. Any criticisms about that and the level of seriousness by which we take this would be wrong.”
When the board last selected a permanent president for OU in spring 2018, they used a 17-member presidential search committee — made up of at-large members and university community representatives — to guide their decision during the search, which eventually resulted in Gallogy’s short presidency.
Despite repeated community calls for transparency, an open process and a chance to meet finalists, the regents conducted a closed search process and declined to reveal finalists’ names. Harroz was one of three finalists for the job in 2018, a fact that did not emerge until after the search had ended.
Pierson said Saturday that while he didn’t believe most people had objected to the 2018 search, he also believes it is “completely naive” to think that an entire university community could interview a presidential candidate before their selection. The board chair said that while no pick could satisfy all members of the community, the regents had already seen proven leadership from and positive community to Harroz.
“When I hear the words ‘open and transparent,’ I’m not even sure what that means in this context,” Pierson said. “But I do know what we’ve had here, and that is: We’ve watched Joe for 23 years. We’ve watched Joe every day for 12 months. You will never have a search process with any geography that is more intense than that — it’s an impossibility.”
The leader
The board’s unanimous selection of Harroz on Saturday came after remarks from each of the regents, who lauded Harroz’ leadership of the university over his year in the interim position.
Before taking on the interim presidency last May, he was at the university for more than two decades, serving as vice president of executive affairs, OU’s longest-standing general counsel, and, after a two-year departure from OU, dean of the university’s College of Law.
An OU graduate, Harroz returned to OU in 1994 as Boren began his 24-year term as university president. Prior to working under Boren at OU, Harroz served as Boren’s legislative director and legal counsel during Boren’s time in the U.S. Senate.
In his time at OU’s helm in the interim capacity, Harroz was publicly focused on stabilizing the university’s finances and course for the future.
In March, under Harroz’ guidance, university administrators presented the regents with the draft version of a strategic plan that will guide OU’s goals and finances for the next few years. In January, Harroz and OU administrators communicated the results and goals of their aggressive savings plan for the university, telling the regents that since August 2019, OU has reduced expenditures by $50 million, and has set a goal to cut at least $25 million more this year.
Harroz and his team have also been tasked with tackling the university’s COVID-19 response as the virus takes an untold financial toll on OU. So far, Harroz reported Friday, the university has lost about $14.7 million from COVID-19 impacts like canceled conferences and postponed elective surgeries. Over the coming months, Harroz and other top administrators are aiming to reopen the university in phases and bring the community back to campus safely.
The regents said Saturday that while they decided to forgo an official search process, they have been watching and evaluating Harroz’ work closely over the last 12 months, and have each sought opinions from community members on the president’s leadership.
Since Harroz was a finalist for the job in 2018, the regents had already extensively vetted him at that time, Regent Frank Keating said Saturday.
“In the interim, Joe has done a masterful job with humility, and grace, and goodwill, and competency...and excellence,” Keating said. “In my judgment, he will be a wonderful president for the University of Oklahoma. He loves the state, he loves Oklahoma, and I couldn’t be more proud and happy as a member of the Sooner nation.”
The future
Harroz said Saturday that even now that his title has changed, his goals for OU have not.
The now-permanent president said he’ll continue to focus on the completion of OU’s strategic plan, pulling together the university’s resources and collaborative abilities to drive OU forward.
“My job is not to carry a title — it is to understand what our purpose is, and to serve, to serve as a part of something that is so remarkable in our society,” Harroz said. “...What happens here is not ordinary, and what happens here matters. I will always be humbled, because I understand exactly what my limitations are...I take this very seriously. I will give it everything I have.”
The interim president became the permanent president in front of his parents, his children and his friends, reminding himself and his community where he’d started.
Harroz shared his own story, recalling how his grandfather’s immigration from Lebanon and his father’s path to OU and medical school made possible his own journey to OU.
“That story is my story, but that story is all of our story,” Harroz said. “That is the story of the University of Oklahoma. That is the story of yesterday, that is the story of today and the story of tomorrow. To be a great university, to be a truly great university, those are the stories we have to continue to allow to occur over time. So I accept it with pride, with humility and with obligation.”
