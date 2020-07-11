Incoming freshman receives award

The Stillwater High School senior class knew what they were doing when they voted their classmate as "Most Likely to Change the World." What they might not have known was that her impact to the world would be recognized so soon.
Incoming OU freshman Claire Grace, 18, from Stillwater, has been recognized with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts, The Diana Award, established in memory of Diana, princess of Wales.
Only 15 people from the United States received the award.
The nominee must have made an impact in five key areas: vision, social impact, inspiring others, youth leadership and service journey.
"Princess Diana has always been a hero to me, so I am truly humbled, honored and really just incredibly grateful to receive this award," Grace said.
The Diana Award recipients were nominated by adults who know the young people in a professional capacity and recognized their efforts as a positive contribution to society. Grace was nominated by one of her teachers and Mock Trial Team coach, Heather Anderson. Claire's nomination was based on multiple contributions that she has made to the community and state.
While in high school, Grace established a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Show Compassion Foundation. She has spoken to more than 6,500 people across the state about her See, Stop, Start approach to showing compassion to anyone who is different than yourself. Her message provides a standardized, proactive alternative to existing non-standardized, anti-bullying messages. She received a 2018 National Youth Activist Award for her work with the foundation and for using music to teach a social concept.
She is working to get her See, Stop, Start program into elementary schools. The program would be integrated into art, music and language classes. She completed Institutional Review Board training at Oklahoma State University and soon will conduct research to assess the proposed program's effectiveness. She also is working on legislation to mandate social and emotional learning in schools.
Grace served as major events director for another nonprofit, Stillwater Makes A Change, where she contributed to raising more than $550,000 in three years and was personally responsible for events that raised more than $96,000 of that total. Grace has more than 1,100 community service hours, mostly with organizations that provide services for people with special needs. Her sister, Sarah, has special needs and constantly inspires Claire to make the world a more compassionate and inclusive place.
Additionally, she serves as president of the Oklahoma Special Olympics Youth Activation Committee where she helps plan, organize, and host an annual Youth Leadership Summit for schools across Oklahoma. She was emcee for the 2019 Oklahoma delegation World Games send-off. Special Olympics North America reached out to her in 2019 to be a social media influencer during the U.S. Department of Education's proposed budget cuts to Unified Champion schools.
In the last year, Claire sang the national anthem for the OKC Thunder, received a 2020 Ronald Reagan Leadership Medal, was selected as the youngest to receive the 2019 Oklahoma NextGen Under 30 Award, was awarded the 2019 Veronica Bocelli Distinguished Artist Award (wife of Andrea Bocelli) by Kristin Chenoweth and is the reigning Miss Oklahoma's Outstanding Teen.
For more information, visit clairegrace.com.
