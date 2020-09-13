Moore Norman Technology Center employees recently earned multiple awards during the 53rd annual Oklahoma Association for Career and Technology Education's Oklahoma Summit hosted virtually across Oklahoma.
MNTC's 2020 OkACTE winners were:
• Dental assisting instructor Bridgette Cannon was honored with the 2020 Carl Perkins Community Service Award, Health Careers Education, for her work with the Little Smiles program.
• Former finance director Bruce Campbell was honored with the Silver Key Award for 25 years of service to Oklahoma CareerTech.
• MNTC medical assisting instructor Crystal Conner was honored as the new teacher of the year. Conner received a $5,000 award from Express Employment Professionals.
• MNTC employment services coordinator Tina Fitzgerald was honored with the Guidance Award of Merit.
• MNTC executive director of instruction Terri Helvey was recognized as a graduate of the OkACTE Fellows program, Administration Division.
• Career Connection specialist Jared Williams was honored with the OkACTE Kaleidoscope Award for his work with the MNTC Re-Entry Employment Services program.
Oklahoma Postsecondary Career and Adult Education (PACE) winners were:
• Business development coordinator Gina Bertoletti was honored with the PACE Innovation Award.
• Adult development coordinator Andrea Dixon was honored with the PACE Diversity and Inclusion Award for her work with the Sparrow Project.
MNTC also earned its 18th Gold Star School title.
For more about the Oklahoma Association for Career and Technology Education, visit okacte.org. For more information about MNTC, visit mntc.edu or call 801-5000.
