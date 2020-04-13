MOORE — Moore Public Schools has canceled prom events for all three high schools in the districts, according to the school's website.
An FAQ document on the school's website was updated Monday to announced that the proms for Moore, Southmoore and Westmoore high schools have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement also stated cancelations were made to comply with Gov. Kevin Stitt's "stay-at-home" executive order that went into effect earlier this month, which prohibits social gatherings of more than 10 people.
The district's announcement comes several days before the Southmoore prom, which was scheduled for Saturday, The proms for Moore and Westmoore were scheduled for May 2, with Moore's prom scheduled to take place at Embassy Suites in Norman.
Norman Public Schools canceled the proms for both high schools earlier this month and announced that graduation ceremonies will be hosted virtually.
"We are disappointed for our students who are missing out on many end-of-year traditions, especially our senior students," MPS communications officer Dawn Jones said. "The cancellations are due to uncertainties with the health crisis and that all three of our proms are scheduled within the timeline of the governor's executive order. Postponements for prom were dependent upon facility availability and financial obligations, which we could not commit to during this ever-changing health climate."
MPS, along with all school districts across the state, has had several events canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other events, two MPS high school basketball teams were scheduled to play at the state tournament in Oklahoma City last month until the tournament was canceled.
While all three proms have been canceled, there have been no announcements regarding the status of high school graduations in the district. According to the school's website, the graduation ceremonies will continue as planned but are scheduled to change. Moore's graduation is scheduled for May 21, while Southmoore and Westmoore graduations are scheduled for May 22.
The district will continue to provide meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for all MPS students at 17 school locations. For more information regarding the meal program or district announcements, visit mooreschools.com.
