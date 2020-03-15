Moore Public Schools has warned parents at two district schools that two students may have been exposed to COVID-19 while on a cruise early this month.
Parents at South Lake and Earlywine elementaries received identical letters from MPS Superintendent Robert Romines Saturday advising them that one student at each school could have been exposed to the virus while the students were on a Feb. 29-March 7 cruise. According to the letters, there is currently no proof that the students were directly exposed to the virus.
The students' family was contacted by the Royal Caribbean cruise line Friday and informed that the cruise line is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "investigate two confirmed cases of COVID-19 that may be associated with travel aboard the Majesty of the Seas on February 29th, 2020." The students' family contacted the district after hearing from Royal Caribbean, according to Romines' letters.
The students involved did return to South Lake and Earlywine from March 9-11, Romines confirmed. Principals have contacted the families of South Lake and Earlywine students who share homerooms with the two students, according to Romines' notes.
"As you know, students are in close proximately [sic] with each other in classrooms and other areas in the school," Romines' letters read. "Additionally, transmission of the virus from contaminated surfaces is possible."
Both schools are being deep cleaned and disinfected, according to the letters.
"This message is not meant to ensue panic, only to make you aware of this situation so you can have the information needed to safeguard your student(s) and family," Romines' letters read.
MPS has also shared a separate letter from Romines via Facebook to explain travel guidelines and school activity cancellations.
The district is still evaluating domestic travel, but has mandated that community members self-quarantine for 14 days if they've visited countries with a Level 2 or 3 travel advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus must also self-quarantine for two weeks, and should contact both a family physician and the Cleveland County Health Department, according to the letter.
As of Friday, any district-sponsored activities, events, trips or practices are canceled until March 22. MPS will be on spring break from March 16-20.
The Cleveland County Health Department can be reached at 321-4048.
