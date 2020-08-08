As Norman Public Schools plans for a virtual start to the semester, local nonprofits are working on supporting the social, emotional and academic needs of Norman’s students.
Nonprofit leaders throughout Norman spent this week adjusting plans to accommodate for virtual learning. Norman Public Schools announced on Aug. 2 its decision to start school with online instruction at the end of the month.
For many Norman students, in-person learning provides more than just academic support. Lee Brandon, executive director of The Boys & Girls Club of Norman at CCFI, said the club’s students also are missing social and emotional support when they can’t go to school.
“We serve the schools that have the highest free and reduced lunch rates, so our families have less resources than others,” Brandon said. "Them not being able to be in school in the fall is different — they’re not going to have access to tutors or expensive child care that other families are going to have.”
This week, several community partners and nonprofits came together with the United Way of Norman to pull together and centralize their resources. Jed Dembowski, United Way of Norman’s vice president for marketing and communications, said the organization hopes to release a list of resources though its website this Wednesday.
For now, multiple Norman nonprofits are working through and releasing their plans for the fall. Dembowski said that in conversations with Norman Public Schools and local nonprofits, two major community needs for this fall came up: Childcare and supervised spaces for students to complete their virtual learning.
Bridges of Norman is serving one of those needs through The Spot, its day center space at 526 W. Main St. While Bridges also supports housing-insecure high school students with access to housing and resources, the organization also provides The Spot as a place for connection, access to social services and space for learning and studying.
The Spot will be open this fall for any students ages 14-21 who need a place for learning and support, said Bridges executive director Stacy Bruce.
The space has Wi-Fi, work spaces, a food pantry, and access to a case worker and tutoring in core subjects. among other things. The Spot will be open longer hours this fall, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Aug. 24, to accommodate all-day needs.
“Our goal is that students go there to have a safe place to hang out, and then if they present a need and need additional resources, or case management, or help filling out any kind of job application or Soonercare application…we have staff that are available to help,” Bruce said.
The organization has also had to adjust over the last few months to support its residents, Bruce said.
In the spring, staff quickly realized that Bridges’ Wi-Fi wasn’t strong enough to support all the residents who suddenly needed to learn online during distance learning. Apart from tangible needs like Wi-Fi, staff had to adjust to make sure residents knew the risks of COVID, but felt cared for and supported.
The organization has now increased Wi-Fi strength, and is looking at best practices for helping its residents connect with one another and maintain routine. Bridges has 17 students living on property right now, Bruce said, and is still trying to look out for their less tangible needs.
“My concern always with our students is how isolated and alone they can feel, and so this has been an extended period of time that they’ve been without adult interaction with school staff, administrators, teachers, counselors as well as friends,” Bruce said. “ … We’ve really tried to pay attention, even more than normal, to mental health and the social, emotional side of things."
Brandon said Boys & Girls Club will keep operating at some capacity this fall to support the child care needs of its families. This spring and summer, when meeting in person with students wasn’t a possibility, Brandon said Boys & Girls Club staff got creative.
“We did family night care packages where we gave them popcorn and a movie and things that they could do that were fun at home, we did arts and crafts care packages so that they had all the materials and didn’t have to go buy anything…we knew they were struggling from not being in school with their friends, so that’s kind of how we filled that space,” Brandon said.
This fall, Boys & Girls Club will be providing spaces for students as safely as possible, Brandon said. The organization’s staff is hoping to serve students during extended hours, giving 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. care that will allow parents to keep working.
Brandon said through consultation with the Cleveland County Health Department and reduced enrollment numbers, the Boys & Girls Club’s leadership hopes to safely provide virtual learning support in the mornings, then shift into its more traditional programming in the afternoons.
“We knew that kids needed to have safe social interactions to get back on track with their academics, so we wanted to support that and supplement that,” Brandon said. “And parents, our parents in particular, needed full-day child care — they needed their kids to be somewhere all day while they go back to work, and they don’t have the resources that other parents have to pick up their kid after school, so we had to fill that."
At Community After School Program, leaders are also working to provide daily care in a scaled-back environment. CASP Executive Director Terri Craig said the organization is hoping to host a reduced number of students at its administrative office, but is still talking with NPS to work through what the fall will look like.
The office space would host about 40 students, and CASP is looking to add another space that could host about 40 more, Craig said. The enrollment, which is now first-come first-serve, would be significantly down from CASP’s usual enrollment of about 600 students.
The organization will start programming on Aug. 17, and will be providing full-time care, Craig said.
Despite the resources organizations can offer on a local level, there’s still concerns about what students’ lives will look like without in-person learning. Bruce said that Bridges relies on teachers and counselors to refer students in need to its services, and she’s worried about what that process will look like when school goes virtual.
“I’m concerned when we go virtual that some of those red flags won’t be noticed in a virtual learning environment, and we definitely don’t want any students to live in unsafe living conditions or be homeless longer than they have to because of the virtual learning,” Bruce said. “That being said, we trust that Norman Public Schools has the information that they needed to make the decision for us to go virtual, and we’ll do that."
