An evening of dinner, dancing and jazz in Norman next weekend will also offer attendees a chance to support local high school music programs.
The Norman High Band Association will host its eighth annual Big Band Dinner Dance at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at Norman’s Countdown Event Center. Tickets are $45 a person, with proceeds benefiting the high school’s band program.
The dance offers a classic dining experience — it’s dinner, a show and dancing, said Karen Adams, a planning committee member. The Norman High jazz band will play for two hours, pulling from a repertoire of jazz standards like “Fly Me to the Moon” while dancers from Norman’s Shall We Dance? will display their professional skills and draw attendees out of the crowd.
“It’s a special thing because it’s really something that highlights [students] only,” said Norman High jazz band director Matt Chandler. “People are dancing to it and everything, but really it’s a big banquet, so it’s a special thing for a high school kid to be at. Everyone’s dressed up, they’re in their tuxes and formal dresses ... it’s really an event that is all based around them, so it’s really exciting for them.”
Along with a chicken dinner, attendees will also have access to a raffle with items like a three-hour party limo ride, a full jewelry set from Kendra Scott or a senior photo package from a local photographer.
“It’s a fabulous date night — it’s really, really fun to get to sit and eat a nice meal, and you’re with other adults who appreciate the arts,” said Leah Esker, chair of this year’s dinner dance committee. “It’s an excuse to dress up — of course you don’t have to dress in your fanciest, but there are people who do.”
For the past eight years now, the dinner dance has supported band needs that may not be met within the regular school budget. The fundraiser dinner — along with the band association in general — helps buy food at band and orchestra camps and contests, purchase copyrighted music and replace sound equipment, among lots of other things. Last year, the dance raised nearly $6,000.
When state education and arts funding lags, the money from the association’s fund is a boost for the high school’s bands, Esker said.
“There’s lots of different little asks that happen around the year, and the band directors want to be able to take those opportunities to say ‘yes’ to things without having to go into their normal budget,” Esker said.
This year, the band association will also induct two new members into its hall of fame during the dinner dance, Esker said. The association will honor John Clinton, a former director of orchestra at Norman High, director of fine arts with Norman Public Schools and dean of the College of Fine Arts and Design at the University of Central Oklahoma; and William Robinson, a former Norman High band director who took a break in his tenure in Norman to serve in the army band during World War II.
The dinner dance has taken several months of planning for organizers, who are expecting more than 100 attendees, and several weeks of preparation for students, who have had to pull out some old jazz standards. Students look forward to the dinner dance all year, said Adams and Esker, who both have sons in the jazz band.
“My son just had surgery on his ear, so he can’t play ... he is a little devastated that he can’t play, because he’s been looking forward to it for two years,” Adams said. “... This is the event that made him want to try out for jazz band this year.”
For the students involved, Norman High’s bands aren’t just a fun extracurricular or a challenging new skill to learn. The organizations offer a home to students that might not otherwise find a place to belong in high school, Chandler said.
“It’s kind of their home away from home — for a lot of them, it’s what brings them to school,” Chandler said. “They know they’ve got to do their school, got to do their stuff, got to jump through the hoops to be a productive member of society, but band, they enjoy coming here, and hopefully we teach them how to be a social person in society as well.”
Those interested can purchase tickets by emailing nhsbigband@gmail.com. The Countdown Event Center is located at 480 24th Ave NW Suite 132.
