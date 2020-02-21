The Norman Public Schools Foundation honored a Norman High School coach of 36 years and a corporate leader who got her start in Norman schools at a Friday banquet, recognizing their contributions to the community.
The foundation celebrated during its annual Hall of Honor Luncheon Friday morning, gathering together Norman’s corporate and education leaders to highlight the foundation’s work.
Each year, the foundation honors several community leaders with ties to Norman Public Schools as its Hall of Honor Inductees. This year, Norman High School soccer coach Gordon Drummond and Sonic president Claudia San Pedro received the honors, each reflecting on their time with the school district and what it has brought to their lives.
“If you spend enough time with teenagers, as I have, you learn a great deal about the world and in particular, the new world,” Drummond said. “If you stick around long enough, you learn something from every generation of students, and over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many bright, energetic and ambitious young men.”
Drummond has now coached generations of Tigers soccer players, including some of his own children, over his 36 years at Norman High. Friday’s honor was “totally unexpected,” for the coach, who reflected on his history co-founding the Norman Youth Soccer Association in the late 70s and shift to coaching at Norman High in the 80s.
“In my opinion, the most important legacy will be the thousands of boys that have played for him that leave the program better men being coached by coach Drummond,” said Kevin Hopper, Drummond’s stepson and treasurer with the foundation.
Drummond’s former players, he told attendees, are now architects and builders, businessmen and bankers, doctors and dentists, government employees and members of the military, and teachers and coaches.
“I know I am bragging about what many of these young men that I have coached have gone on to accomplish, but the point I want to make is that they all went to school here in Norman,” Drummond said. “Norman Public Schools gave these young men an excellent education, and the opportunity to embark on outstanding and rewarding careers.”
San Pedro, the luncheon’s second honoree, spent much of her primary and secondary education in Norman schools, learning at Cleveland Elementary, Longfellow Middle School and Norman High School. The Norman alumna has led Sonic as president since 2018, and has been with the company for nearly 15 years.
On Friday, San Pedro’s reflections weren’t about her time in corporate leadership — they were centered on her relationships with teachers and her time in public schools. San Pedro said her years in Norman’s schools gave her a sense of hope and opportunity that’s brought her to where she is now.
“I look around at the community and I see what Norman Public School system has done…public education is the bedrock of strong families, communities, states and countries, and it’s in that community that I learned, really, leadership,” San Pedro said.
Friday’s luncheon also gave attendees an opportunity to hear from district superintendent Nick Migliorino, who recognized the impact of the foundation’s work with the school district. The Norman Public Schools Foundation makes grants to hundreds of Norman teachers each year for classroom projects that may go beyond a normal school budget or a teacher’s personal spending capability.
Migliorino expressed gratitude — on behalf of himself, the district as a whole and multiple teachers — to the foundation, which awards about $200,000 in grants to NPS teachers each school year.
“The Norman Public Schools Foundation is critical to the success of our district,” Migliorino told Friday’s luncheon attendees. “Without the Norman Public Schools Foundation, we would not be able to do what we do. Our teachers are always seeking to enhance what they do in the classroom...our teachers, because of Norman Public Schools Foundation and everyone in this room, have the opportunity to dream beyond not only the district’s wallet and their wallet — they get to dream beyond wallets.”
