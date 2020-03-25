Two Norman residents were recently awarded academic scholarships by Oklahoma Baptist University for the 2020-21 academic year: Jachin McDonald and Bradleigh Linn.
McDonald received the Founders' Academic Scholarship. Presented in recognition of academic achievement, it's an annual $14,000 scholarship, which can be renewed for three additional years, making the honor worth a potential of $56,000.
Linn received the Academic Grant. Presented in recognition of academic achievement, it's an annual $7,000 or $9,000 grant that can be renewed for three additional years, making the honor worth a potential of $28,000 or $36,000.
A senior at Norman North High School, McDonald is a member of the National Honor Soicety and captian of the varsity football team. He also is involved in his high school's SPUD committee and Christians on Campus. He currently plans to pursue a college degree in global marketplace engagement. McDonald is a member of Redeemer Church Norman.
A senior at Norman High School, Linn is a member of the varsity cheer team. She is also involved in Indian Education. She is a member of Community of Christ.
Dr. Heath Thomas, OBU president, presented a certificate of recognition to each 2020 academic scholarship recipient during a recent ceremony on OBU's campus in Shawnee.
For more information, visit okbu.edu/financial-aid/scholarships-and-grants.
