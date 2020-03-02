NPS board hears bond updates, recognizes teachers, crossing guards

The Norman Public Schools Board of Education honored district teachers, crossing guards and athletes Monday night before hearing a number of updates on bond construction projects.
The board’s March 2 meeting opened with the announcement of the six finalists for NPS’ 2020 Teacher of the Year.
The finalists, who still face a final interview, are Jessica Eschbach, a librarian at Kennedy Elementary; Erin Crimmins, a special education teacher at Lincoln Elementary; Terri Curtis, a librarian at Madison Elementary; Lynn Geist, a fifth grade teacher at Truman Elementary; Rich Strayer, a social studies teacher at Whittier Middle School and Julia Prise, a math teacher at Norman High School.
“This is a solid group of teachers, and we’re very excited,” said Beth Albert, NPS’ executive director of staff development and student achievement.
The board also recognized a group of Norman crossing guards — one of whom has served at Madison Elementary for more than two decades — for their daily service to the district. Student athletes received honors for their academic achievements.
District superintendent Nick Migliorino also took a moment to recognize Norman High School sophomore Anthony Yoon, whose name submission for the new Mars rover is a finalist in NASA’s “Name the Rover” contest.
The board also heard a significant set of updates on bond projects at eight schools and the Nancy O’Brian Center, awarding bids for several projects and viewing new mockups for others.
The board awarded bids for roofing projects at Eisenhower and McKinley elementaries, putting the district close to finishing the bidding portion of its roofing projects. Multiple subcontractors also received won bids for interior work at both high schools.
The projects are set to begin the summer. Board members also saw a flythrough video of the new Gene Corrotto Building addition at Norman High School — which will feature a workout center lined with windows — as well as the Nancy O’Brian Center, which will expand to offer new conference and meeting rooms. Bond project plans and updates are available on the district’s website.
After an executive session at the meeting’s end, the board voted to re-employ a significant list of district personnel, including a list of central office administrators, principals at 21 of the district’s 24 schools and multiple administrative coordinators and directors.
The board also heard an update on NPS’ Indian Education from Indian Education coordinator Lucyann Harjo.
As of the last count, the program serves a little more than 2,000 students, and is still targeting at least 800 students who identify as Native American but are not enrolled in Indian Education programs. The program often successfully matriculates students to college, vocational technology schools, the military or post-graduation jobs, Harjo said.
While the program runs on a slim staff, federal funding allows NPS’ Indian Education to host programs like the Kiowa Language Culture and Revitalization Program, the the Native Youth Science Club or Cultural Sharing Nights focused on different tribal nations, Harjo told the board.
The board will next meet at 6 p.m. April 20.
