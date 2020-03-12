Norman Public Schools has released travel guidelines for students ahead of next week's spring break, outlining quarantine procedures for those who plan to travel to some international destinations.
In a letter from NPS superintendent Nick Migliorino released Tuesday, the district updated the community on its precautionary measures against COVID-19 and warned spring break travelers about the possibility of quarantine. NPS' spring break runs March 16-20.
NPS is mandating that any student, teacher, or district staff member who returns from a country that is under a Level 2 or 3 health advisory must self-quarantine for 14 days before they are allowed back at school. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has placed Italy, China, Iran and South Korea under Level 3 travel health notices, while Japan is listed at a Level 2.
The district is also cautioning that those who travel to other international locations, or to areas in the U.S. with high concentrations of COVID-19 cases, watch themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, and consider a two-week quarantine if they believe they've been exposed to the virus. As of Wednesday, two cases of coronavirus -- both in Tulsa County -- have been reported in Oklahoma.
"We are taking [coronavirus] incredibly seriously, but also taking lead from all the health experts around the nation. We are not health experts, but we are working with some great people and getting a lot of great advice," Migliorino said at an NPS school board meeting last week.
Migliorino's letter notes that the district will be flexible with student absences, and will be discouraging attendance-based incentives for students. Should students be quarantined, faculty will work to help them keep up with their schoolwork, and they will be allowed to return to school after two weeks symptom-free, the letter says.
According to NPS' guidelines, quarantined students and staff should stay home and avoid work or school for two weeks, take their temperature twice a day and watch for a fever and avoid public transportation, ride sharing and crowded public spaces.
The district also is working on contingency plans should schools have to close, and is in communication with local health authorities, according to the letter.
Migliorino's letter reiterates the measures NPS has taken within its schools to protect against the virus, which include increased cleaning frequency, more hand sanitizer stations, separating students with flu-like symptoms from their classmates until they can be picked up, and continuing to disinfect school vehicles. District coronavirus updates are available at normanpublicschools.org/health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.