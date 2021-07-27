Norman Public Schools will provide face coverings and encourage masking in schools this fall based on new federal guidance, but cannot mandate masks because of a state law.
The district said Tuesday, in light of new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, that NPS will provide each employee and student with two face coverings this fall, and will encourage especially the unvaccinated to mask up. But under current state rules, the district cannot mandate masks.
The announcement from NPS comes as the CDC recommended Tuesday that all school employees, students and visitors wear masks regardless of vaccination status, and that even vaccinated people mask up in hotspots or high risk areas.
Oklahoma’s Senate Bill 658, however, prohibits public schools and universities from requiring masks or proof of vaccination for the unvaccinated. The bill, newly in effect as of this summer, adds an extra layer of consideration for education leaders, who can only issue mask mandates if their county is once again moved to a state of emergency.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday he won’t be issuing another state of emergency, shutting the door to mask mandates at public education institutions for now, The Oklahoman reported.
The governor and the State Department of Health have referenced “personal responsibility” as essential to combatting the spread of the virus, but neither has taken action to mandate safety precautions for the state in light of rising hospitalizations and the CDC's new guidelines.
“The Oklahoma State Department of Health has and will continue to follow CDC guidance regarding COVID-19,” said state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone in a statement Tuesday. "With today’s revisions by the CDC, we want to reiterate the importance of taking personal responsibility for protection against COVID-19. Additionally, we continue to encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated.”
The City of Norman also revealed no plans for a return to any mandatory precautions Tuesday. Mayor Breea Clark said only that the city will keep encouraging residents to follow CDC guidance and get vaccinated.
"Personally, my family and I are wearing masks indoors," the mayor said Tuesday.
NPS in May moved to an optional-but-recommended masking policy; the district required masking in all schools last year, but was planning to encourage, not require masking this fall. The district said Tuesday that administrators are still in consistent conversation with leaders at the Cleveland County Health Department to monitor the local COVID-19 situation and state and federal guidance.
The University of Oklahoma has not revealed any specifics of its masking plans moving forward, and has only released a statement to say that OU is "issuing updated recommendations and protocols for the fall 2021 semester soon.” OU is also prohibited from issuing an institutional mask mandate or vaccination requirement under SB 658.
The university reduced class sizes and required masks on campus during the 2020-2021 school year.