OU Medicine health officials held an online press conference on Friday morning to announce the development of their new COVID-19 surge plan.
The surge plan was developed in anticipation of a surge of patients testing positive for COVID-19, and includes four phases that will allow OU Medicine to be prepared for additional problems that may arise, OU Medicine Inc. President and CEO Chuck Spicer said during the press conference.
The plan would utilize OU Medicine staff and facilities in Norman, Edmond and Oklahoma City as COVID-19 cases increase throughout the state.
There are 1,794 confirmed cases of the virus in Oklahoma and 88 deaths as of Friday morning, according to the State Department of Health.
The plan centers on making strategic use of space across several OU Medicine facilities, including three floors of the new patient tower. While certain aspects of the surge plan have been in effect since March, OU Medical Center President Kris Rose said the plan will not be officially put into place until OU Medicine’s licensed critical care beds are exhausted. This would prompt OU Medicine to begin moving to the alternative sites discussed during the press conference.
“At OU Medicine, we hope to not have to activate this plan today or in the future,” Rose said. “But we have planned diligently if our community needs it.”
In an effort to potentially house more COVID-19 patients, OU Medicine has identified additional beds at OU Medical Centers in Norman and Edmond, the Children’s Hospital and the Ambulatory Surgery Center in Oklahoma City.
The plan also includes converting several non-traditional spaces, such as operating rooms and post-anesthesia care units, to house additional critical care beds.
The plan would allow the Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City to admit adult patients ages 18-26, with some exceptions, and to accept pediatric patient transfers from other state hospitals to open up capacity for critical care beds in OU Medicine facilities and hospitals across the state.
Utilizing these additional beds and spaces would allow OU medicine to house 40% more patients beyond normal hospital capacity, Rose said.
“Unfortunately, for the most ill of COVID-19 patients, treatment and care becomes an in-patient hospital stay,” Rose said. “(The virus) affects a patient’s respiratory status, and intensive care beds become key in managing the treatment of a COVID-19 patient. The OU Medicine surge plan is focused on expanding this capability for Oklahomans who need it.”
The plan would also utilize OU Medicine’s CLIA-certified (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) lab to continue administering accurate and accelerated COVID-19 testing to determine if patients have the virus before enacting treatment protocols. It would also allow patients who need other types of care to be quickly determined to be COVID-19 negative, Rose said.
Spicer also announced that the construction of three floors of the new OU Medicine patient tower has been accelerated, and those floors are now slated to open in early June. The fifth and sixth floors will be designated for critical care COVID-19 patients, and the second floor will provide additional beds and will be designated for acute-care patients.
After the peak of COVID-19, these additional beds will also be used for patients who had to postpone elective surgery due to the virus, and will also be used in preparation for a possible additional COVID-19 surge later this year.
“By opening these floors of the tower, OU Medicine will be adding up to 174 new beds to our capacity," Spicer said. "The accelerated availability of this tower represents critical infrastructure for Oklahoma as we take on COVID-19 as a state. We believe Oklahomans will greatly benefit from this as complex needs will arise. We felt it was critical to accelerate this project to activate all assets possible to fight this pandemic.
Dr. John Zubialde, Executive Dean of the OU College of Medicine, said a part of the surge plan includes working with state and local agencies to assess the availability of man power across multiple care settings across Oklahoma. This will help increase the number of providers if health care workers are faced with a surge in patients beyond what current personnel can provide, or if health care personnel become sick with COVID-19.
Zubialde also said OU Medicine is working to establish temporary positions for physicians, nurses and other areas for people who are looking for temporary work or to volunteer.
"We are really pleased to say we have already received an outpouring of support from our retired and alumni physicians statewide who want to help in some way with this pandemic. We now have over 100 providers who are willing to help us meet the COVID challenge, should it be needed."
Oklahoma congresspeople Kendra Horn and Tom Cole were present at the press conference via video technology to show support for the surge plan, and both spoke through video messages. Horn said Oklahoma representatives in Congress will continue to work to provide Oklahoma health care providers and residents with resources they need to combat COVID-19.
"OU Medicine has truly been taking initiative with today's surge plan and with many other areas to get more testing where it is needed and to get more care as we face this unprecedented challenge," Horn said. "As we have passed pieces of legislation to provide funding, support and resources to combat the COVID-19 crisis, it requires partners in our communities and health care systems who are willing to take that additional step to innovate and provide more assistance."
For more information on the OU Medicine COVID-19 surge plan, visit www.oumedicine.com Medical professionals across the state looking to fill a temporary position at OU Medicine can visit www.oumedicine.com/covid.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.