The University of Oklahoma will move all Norman campus classes online for two weeks immediately following spring break, the university announced Thursday morning.
The measure comes as OU attempts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Norman classes will transition online from March 23-April 3, according to a Thursday statement from OU Interim President Joe Harroz.
OU leaders noted this week that they are not worried about the virus’ presence in Oklahoma, but about what would happen if students were to return to campus after traveling during spring break and possibility becoming exposed to the virus in other locations. There have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Thursday.
"To be clear, there are currently no cases of COVID-19 at OU," Harroz' statement reads. "The unambiguous guidance from our public health experts is that this important measure is necessary to protect the health of our community."
OU has already shut down its study abroad programs in Italy due to coronavirus-related travel advisories affecting the country. As of Thursday, the university will continue in-person classes at its Tulsa and Health Sciences Center campuses, where class sizes are smaller and not as many students live on campus, according to Harroz' statement.
OU’s Norman campus will not be shut down during the two-week shift to virtual classes, meaning that community members who rely on on-campus housing will be able to stay in their dorm or residence hall. However, administrators said Monday that they expect that only about 100 students will be left on campus during those two weeks, since most students won’t return to campus from spring break.
Because the campus will still be open, OU's statement notes that campus faculty and staff "should report to work as usual," and that they can coordinate with their managers to arrange opportunities to work from home.
Student employees should check in with their supervisors if they wish to go into work, according to an email from OU spokesperson Kesha Keith. Keith also noted that limited campus dining options will be open during the two-week period, and that student employees who travel internationally during spring break are subject to OU's health screening procedures upon return.
University activities and events — with the exception of sporting events, for now — are suspended from March 14 to April 5. Recruitment events and prospective student tours will be canceled in this timeframe, along with performances, conferences and any student programing.
Since OU's annual Family Weekend — scheduled to begin April 3 — falls within that timeframe, the event is also suspended right now.
OU will make class resources available online through Canvas and Zoom. Student and professor guides to online access are available on the university's website.
While outlining the plan Monday, administrators asked that professors who are hoping to hold live lectures stick with their regular class time slot, and not schedule any mandatory online activities at times that might clash with students’ other courses. Campus leaders are still evaluating what classes and events will look like post-April 3, and are monitoring the situations at OU's other campuses.
"My sincere appreciation goes to each of you for the resolve you’ve shown in the face of such uncertainty," Harroz' statement reads. "We recognize that this is a significant adjustment for faculty and students, and we are committed to providing the necessary support to help facilitate this effort. Thank you all for taking this matter seriously, and for your commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of our community."
