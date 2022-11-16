OU English Department professor Rilla Askew will speak about the connection between King Henry VIII and Anne Askew, the heroine of her latest novel, “Prize for the Fire,” at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Norman Public Library Central in the Oklahoma Redbud Room.
Askew defied religious authorities to follow her faith. In the last year of Henry’s reign, their lives touched, which helped shape the English Reformation. “Prize for the Fire” will be available for purchase at the lecture.
To join via Zoom, visit bit.ly/3Aj4j1h and use Meeting ID 981-7030-6596. The Medieval Fair Free Lecture Series is cosponsored by the Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies University of Oklahoma.
— Submitted Content
