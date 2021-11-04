A variety of events and programs are scheduled this month at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma. Events include the following:
• Día De Los Muertos Para Los Animales (Day of the Dead for the Animals): 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, free with general admission; the Hispanic American Student Association will provide Spanish content on-site, with all activities offered in English and Spanish
• Little Scientists: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday themed Wet and Wild and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30 themed Grossology, cost $5 for member adults or youth, $7 non-member adults or youth; children ages 3 to 5 (with an adult) can learn through doing, discovering and making; register at tinyurl.com/6mqk9mn4 or call 325-1008
• Scout workshops: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 13 themed Earth Rocks for Webelos and 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 themed Tiger Tales for Tigers, cost $15 for Scouts and $7 for accompanying adults; Scouts can earn belt loops or pins during the workshops; register at tinyurl.com/r4rky96 or call 325-1008 by today
• Dance and Discovery — Guatemalan Textiles: 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, free with general admission; the event will include a traditional Guatemalan dance performance from the dance troupe Eterna Primavera Guatemala, led by Guatemalan dancer and choreographer Hilda De León Xavier, followed by a tour through the “Guatemalan Textiles: Heart of the Maya World” by ethnology curator Claire Nicholas, a textile-themed Crafts and Tales program and a scavenger hunt, with all activities offered in English and Spanish
• Tinker Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19, cost $15 for member adults or youth and $20 for non-member adults or youth; attendees can learn what makes a lightbulb light up and how circuits work by crafting light-up creations to take home; register at tinyurl.com/153t6g7u or call 325-1008 by Nov. 12
• Dino Day Camps: Nov. 22 and 23, cost $55 per day for members and $65 per day for non-members; campers can experience a variety of activities, crafts, games and gallery tours, designed for ages 5-11, advance registration required at tinyurl.com/5f3apa8t or by calling 325-1008 by Nov. 16
• Special hours Thanksgiving week: open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 22-24, closed Nov. 25, reopen for regular business hours at 9 a.m. Nov. 26
• Crafts and Tales: 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays in the Discovery Room; story followed by an activity
Residents wanting to support the Sam Noble museum by becoming members can do so starting at $20 at tinyurl.com/np8p8tfx. Members receive museum access for a year, plus other perks and discounts.
To learn more information, call 325-1008 or visit samnoblemuseum.ou.edu.