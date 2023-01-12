In November, Norman High School’s Tauri Sims was named Oklahoma Art Educator of the Year.
The Oklahoma Art Education Association provides visual arts educators a space to facilitate a nationwide networking community, and each year, it highlights educators who exceed expectations in their position.
The 2022 Fall Convention took place at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater from Nov. 4-5, during which Sims was presented her award.
Sims thinks that she was honored because of her record of community service.
“I volunteer a lot of my time outside of the classroom. Anytime there is anything that advocates for art, I’m usually there,” said Sims. “We get out the message so they know that art education is important. I help out as much as I can. That’s probably, my guess, why I was nominated — because I am trying very hard to help other people.”
She also advocates for art teachers, including those who are new to the profession. Many art teachers approach her with questions on how they should teach a given subject, and she said that she is always willing to help.
“Whenever there is a teacher who says, ‘I started teaching a certain class,’ I’ll start sharing my lessons with them. I have all of my lessons on Google Slides. I try to really help out other art teachers and be there for them,” she said.
During art shows, she stays behind and gives advice to students by telling them why they did well, and what they could do better.
Currently, she teaches four different classes: Art 1, Art 2, Art 3, and Advanced Placement Art. She said she enjoys teaching her students about different techniques, including gelli printing.
“Gelli printing are monoprints on a gelatin plate, and it has become my most recent obsession. I can tie my photography into image transfers and turn my photographs into a piece of art,” said Sims.
She also enjoys teaching batik art, which is an Indonesian technique of wax-resistant dyeing applied to cloth.
“Batik is something I teach to my AP students,” she said. “You can really recognize it because you see a crackle in the dye.”
Sims advocates for art education because she said she believes that it can help students excel in other areas, and it can also ignite a passion within a student that can last a lifetime.
“The main thing I would say is art education is so crucial to learning. Not just coming into class and creating art. You are learning to think outside the box,” said Sims.
In her classes, Sims does not give the answers to all of their questions, but she offers tools and instructions that allow them to problem solve. These same kinds of skills, she argued, apply in all areas of study.
“They are learning how to create art, but they are also having to think about what they are doing and solve problems and be creative,” she said.
For students that don’t see themselves winning art awards in the future, art is still relevant.
“These classes can help them develop an appreciation for it, and once they graduate, it’s something to help them calm down,” she said. “I teach a lot of things that help with anxiety, like zentangling, which is a calming activity, and so is neurographic art.”
She said she is always finding new ways to incorporate art therapy so students have the skills to calm themselves well after they leave the classroom.
For some students, art helps them get through the day, and provides motivation to finish their diplomas.
“Art is also important for students who are not successful in other areas, but are successful in art. Art is what might keep them in school,” she said. “If they can come into the art room and find people that are welcoming to them and appreciate their talents and give them some confidence, that pays off in their other classes.”
