OKLAHOMA CITY -- State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Thursday congratulated six Oklahoma public schools for being named 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools for their academic excellence and progress in closing student achievement gaps.
Among the 367 National Blue Ribbon Schools named by the U.S. Department of Education are six Oklahoma schools:
• Frederick Elementary School, Frederick Public Schools, Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School
• Freedom Elementary School, Sapulpa Public Schools, Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School
• John Rex Charter School, Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School
• McKinley Elementary School, Norman Public Schools, Exemplary High Performing School
• Muldrow Middle School, Muldrow Public Schools, Exemplary High Performing School
• Wayside Elementary School, Bartlesville Public Schools, Exemplary High Performing School
Selected National Blue Ribbon Schools are honored in one of two performance categories based on student assessment scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates.
Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state's highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state's highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school's student groups and all students.
Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has presented almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years and up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. This year's winners will be honored in a virtual ceremony Nov. 12-13.
