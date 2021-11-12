MOORE — Millions of U.S. high school students take the ACT and the SAT exams in preparation for college entrance during the fall and spring semesters.
For one Southmoore High School junior, his first ACT attempt in October can be his last after he earned a perfect score of 36.
Devin Snyder had the opportunity to take the ACT free during the regular school day, along with other Moore Public Schools sophomores, juniors and seniors.
Now, according to the ACT 2020 National Profile Report, Snyder is one of only 0.334% of all students who take the exam and score a perfect 36.
“Honestly, if it hadn’t been offered in that way, I’m not sure I would have taken it, because I figured I could take it later. I’m so thankful it was offered like this,” Snyder said.
Snyder has taken Advanced Placement classes since his time in junior high at Highland West and said his teachers have had much to do with his confidence as a student and preparation for ACT results like he received that week.
He said once he knew he would take the exam in October, he began Googling ACT practice questions.
“The day before the exam, I took a full, online ACT practice test and got 34s and 35s. I felt pretty good about those scores and went in for the real exam pretty confident, but when I got my results today, I was just blown away,” he said with a smile.
The first thing he did was group text his family.
“My mom answered right away with, ‘Wow! Good job, Con!’ which is a term of endearment in Vietnamese, and then she sent me five emoji hearts; that was so awesome," he said.
“My dad replied, ‘I couldn’t be more proud,’ and that really … well, it got me,” Snyder said with a little quiver in his voice.
His sister, a Southmoore freshman, was his first family member to get to congratulate him.
After high school Snyder was considering an engineering or computer science degree. However, his perfect 36 now opens all college and university doors to him, and he’s rethinking where he might like to apply.
“I like the idea of coding, and my father had mentioned MIT for me to consider at one point sometime earlier, but it seemed far away. Today changes everything,” he said.
Snyder is a soccer forward and midfielder for the SaberCats and also plays on recreational teams. He enjoys gaming, watching YouTube videos, relaxing with family and said he and a group of friends also spend time baking goodies like cinnamon rolls and brownies, and they even made a cheesecake from scratch.
“Baking is a little like engineering. You take lots of ingredients and make an end product that is something totally different and cool,” he said.
Soon Snyder’s name will be placed on the SHS Honors Wall above the lecture center for those who earn a 30 or higher on the ACT.
“Devin is Southmoore’s third perfect-scoring student. I think we may need to consider a new section just for them,” SHS Principal Danny Reed said.
“I’m so proud that Devin is a student at Southmoore. He’s a member of our SaberCat soccer team, and he’s such a good student. I just couldn’t be happier for him and his family,” Reed said.
To learn more about the ACT or to sign up for the next exam, visit act.org.
For information about Moore Public Schools, visit mooreschools.com or call 735-4200.