Tigerpalooza brings in more than $53k for Bridges of Norman

The Norman High gym was already strewn with celebratory confetti and toilet paper streamers when the room burst into cheers one final time Friday.
After months of organizing, students revealed their fundraising total, written out on a bright orange strip of paper for the whole gym to see: $53,375.30.
Norman High’s Tigerpalooza fundraiser, generally hosted each fall, ended in a closing ceremony full of games, awards and one big reveal Friday afternoon.
The $50,000-plus will all go to Bridges, a Norman nonprofit that provides housing assistance, school supplies and tutoring, mentoring and career coaching for eligible high school students in need.
The amount of money unveiled Friday allows Bridges to say "yes" to helping even more students, said Bridges executive director Stacy Bruce.
“We’re a small nonprofit, so to get $53,000 is ... I cried,” Bruce said. "… It goes to direct student cost, which means that we don’t have to say no to many kids. We can pay for ACT registrations — we just had a student ask the other day for socks and underwear, and we don’t have to say no to things because groups like Tigerpalooza make sure that we don’t have to say no.”
Bruce said based on the numbers she had last seen before the reveal, she was thinking the grand total would be closer to $40,000. The $53,000 total “blows me away,” Bruce said, especially since some of the money will go toward helping Norman High students who use Bridges' services.
“One of my favorite things about being the beneficiary is that it’s peer-to-peer fundraising, and just for these students to recognize that peers that sit next to them are going through family crisis — it’s one things for adults to raise money and to go tell stories, but when peers recognize that their friends are struggling, that’s really special,” Bruce said.
For students who participated, raising more than $53,000 was a huge feat, said student congress advisor Dawn Brockman. Brockman said when she got to Norman High 13 years ago, Tigerpalooza was raising around $1,000 a year.
This year’s fundraising total is Tigerpalooza’s third highest total ever, she said.
Students from across the school have been working hard this year to bring in the money, said Brockman, who said the grant total was mostly scraped together through individual donations, student events and selling items like T-shirts, puppy chow and spicy pretzels.
“I know that other schools get gigantic checks …. that doesn’t happen here,” Brockman said. “We’re 50% free and reduced lunch, so our kids scratch for it ... most of this is smaller checks adding up, and a lot of action.”
This year, the Norman High freshman class brought in the most money out of all four grade levels. Students totaled up the money just before the Friday assembly in a process that was “utter chaos,” said Jenna Johnson, the 2020 Tigerpalooza treasurer.
“It’s been crazy and stressful, and also really rewarding,” said Johnson, a senior at Norman High. “I also got to see the money coming in every day, so it was really encouraging and kind of kept us going ... I was not expecting us to hit $50,000 at all, so the fact that we were able to, and also the fact that our freshmen raised so much money, was really encouraging too, because I know we can keep on doing this for years together.”
Norman High principal David Jackson said he has been encouraged to watch students give back to their community this year, and that the work they’ve done exemplifies Norman High’s values.
“It’s really been kind of surprising — I’ve found Norman to be one of the most philanthropic places that I’ve ever been,” said Jackson, who came to Norman High from Tulsa Public Schools last summer. “... Our values are citizenship, scholarship and character, so I think this plays right into the whole ‘citizenship’ concept — that we need to be thinking more about others, thinking outwardly instead of inwardly ... good citizens are concerned about their family, and their school, and their community and their city, so this is a shining example of citizenship for Norman High School.”
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
