Two Moore schools closed Friday after threats

Two schools in Moore cancelled classes Friday after serious threats were made on Thursday, according to a Moore Public Schools spokeswoman.
Highland East Junior High and Central Junior High were the subject of serious threats posted on social media on Thursday, said Dawn Jones, director of communications for the school district.
Police were notified of threats made on Snapchat against Highland East Junior High and several students after receiving calls from students and parents in the district. Jones said police identified the person as a student at the school and have interviewed that student. Jones said the district will be pressing charges.
The person who made the threats against Central Junior High has not been identified, Jones said, but the investigations into the threats are ongoing.
Moore police did not respond to Transcript inquiries by press time.
Jones said threats made against the school are taken seriously by school officials and police.
“We understand sometimes our students can post these things to get attention and sometimes they think its a joke. It's not a joke,” Jones said. “We approach all of these things as threats to our schools. As Moore Public Schools, we need people to understand we will go to the full extent of the law and our district policy in deciding repercussions for threats made.”
Jones said the plan is for Monday classes at both schools to resume, barring any additional information.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.