The University of Oklahoma is temporarily suspending all non-essential research starting at the end of today.
Beginning at 5 p.m. today, all non-essential on-campus or field research activity will be suspended until further notice, OU Vice President of Research and Partnerships Tomás Díaz de la Rubia announced in a Monday letter. OU has already moved all Norman campus classes online for the rest of the spring semester.
"We expect this suspension to last for a few weeks, but we will be evaluating and updating the situation on an ongoing basis and will provide updates as appropriate," Díaz de la Rubia said in the letter, noting that the suspension is expected to last a few weeks but will be re-evaluated as needed.
Until tonight, researchers working to shut down activities should follow good hygiene practices and shift scheduling to minimize contact between people, Díaz de la Rubia noted.
If possible, researchers should telecommute and work from home, and all lab or group meetings must be made virtual.
Some essential research will be allowed to continue, but Díaz de la Rubia's letter notes that lab leaders cannot mandate that graduate and post doctoral students complete research work on campus.
"Please be mindful of the fact that the stress and anxiety of this crisis are greatly amplified for many of our graduate students and post-docs … the requirement to work from home will also exacerbate feelings of isolation and any mental health challenges they may already face," the letter reads. "We expect that all lab leaders will continue to be flexible, compassionat, and supportive of our graduate students and postdocs during this time of unprecedented crisis."
Research can continue if delaying it would significantly impact the research's viability, according to the statement. Díaz de la Rubia's letter provides examples of projects that could be allowed to continue, including research related to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, research involving plants or animals, critical long-term studies involving time-sensitive data or work involving maintenance of equipment that can't be shut down temporarily.
Decisions on what research is essential or non-essential will be made by OU's department chairs or directors, vetted by deans or vice presidents, then approved by Díaz de la Rubia. OU also is asking that research group managers develop shutdown plans even for essential projects in case a shelter-in-place order is issued.
OU's Office of Research Services will continue operating -- mostly remotely -- to help faculty pursue research grants and funding. A checklist of shutdown procedures and precautions is available on OU's website.
Emma Keith366-3537Follow me @emma_ckeithekeith@normantranscript.com
