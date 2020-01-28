Norman Police have received a report of a Whittier Middle School student stabbing at least one other student with a sewing needle Monday, police said.
An 11-year-old girl told police Tuesday that another middle school student, a 13-year-old boy, approached her and poked her with a sewing needle Monday morning, a police department spokesperson said. The victim told police that the boy had poked several other students with the needle as well.
A Norman Public Schools spokesperson confirmed that the district got word of the incident Monday and investigated. Since NPS cannot release any information about specific students, the district only noted that "it is our practice to implement student discipline when necessary in accordance with our board policies."
"We were notified yesterday of an incident involving a student who poked several other students with a sewing needle,” NPS spokesperson Alesha Leemaster said in an email. "We immediately investigated the incident and addressed the situation.”
While the district did not offer further comment on any discipline against the boy, the victim did sign a juvenile docket for assault and battery with the police department, NPD confirmed. NPD noted that the school district "handled it administratively."
