Although Western Nevada College has delayed its commencement ceremony to honor its graduation class because of COVID-19, the college announces and congratulated its list of graduates.
Following spring semester, 650 students have graduated with 692 degrees and certificates. WNC’s Jump Start College included 94 graduates. These students earned associate's degrees prior to receiving their high school diplomas.
WNC President Dr. Vincent Solis saluted the 650 graduates with a message last week, which was originally supposed to be the day of the college’s commencement ceremony. To hear the message, visit youtu.be/nnZMmk3VzY8.
The 2020 class includes Norman resident Katherine Leigh Sisk, who received an Associate of Applied Science in general business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.