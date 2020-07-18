“He had a heart of love for all.” “He was like our second dad.” “He always had his office ready for anyone who needed to talk.” “He loved to joke and make people laugh.”
Those are only a few of the sentiments shared by hundreds of people this week following the loss of Saied Hashemi, owner and general manager of Norman’s iconic El Chico Mexican Restaurant.
Hashemi, 58, died on Monday, July 13th, following a sudden heart attack. He had been general manager of the restaurant since 2001, and purchased it in 2017.
Hashemi turned Norman’s El Chico restaurant into the top-producing restaurant in the chain in only his second year at the helm. It has remained in the No. 1 position in the nearly two decades since.
Yet for those who knew him, Hashemi’s legacy is not about business acumen — it’s about his giant heart, which overflowed with love and concern for his family, his employees and his restaurant patrons, combined with an enthusiastic enjoyment of life.
“There are so many people he meant the world to. I have a thousand stories from his generosity in helping people out,” said server Scott Roper, who worked with Hashemi for 22 years. “He was very accepting of everybody, and if people were in dire straits, he would give them a job. If someone was coming out of a bad situation, he would give them a chance. If they were down on their luck, he was known to buy food for their families. He was that type of person.”
Roper’s comments are echoed by the El Chico staff, current and former employees, and three generations of restaurant patrons.
“Like so many others, Saied meant more to me than I will ever be able to properly express,” said current manager Logan Hensley. “I’m so grateful for getting to be his right-hand man and trusted adviser. We were like father and son, and he was a father figure to many, as well as a mentor and a friend. He is loved, truly, and we miss him dearly.”
“He was always happy – always joking around with all his coworkers,” added assistant manager Issela Alvarez. “He worried about us all, and we could always go to him for advice. He was like a second dad.”
Others remember Hashemi sharing musical clips from shows like “America’s Got Talent,” and his impromptu singing in the kitchen.
“He loved singing, even though he wasn’t good at it,” laughed Chris Harris, El Chico’s kitchen manager and store accountant.
Harris knew Hashemi for nearly 40 years and was a close friend. Both Harris and Roper said they have been responding to calls from dozens of former El Chico employees who are sharing similar stories.
“He had a zeal for life,” said Hashemi's daughter, Delara. “He could be goofy, but he wanted to help everyone. He was very good with people — he knew how to get through to every one of his employees at their level.”
The outpouring of shared grief and love has been both comforting and overwhelming for Hashemi’s family, said his wife, Teena. The two were together for 37 years, in what Teena described as a fairytale marriage.
“He was my angel. I never cried the entire time we were married until now,” she said. “My husband was like a vessel, overflowing with love for everyone. God used him as a vessel to mentor all these young people and help them get through things they were dealing with.”
Throughout his career, Hashemi did indeed mentor hundreds of young adults. He was known as a boss who went above and beyond to provide help and advice, personal and professional.
Though he lived in Edmond, it was common for Hashemi to support Norman and surrounding communities through special restaurant fundraisers for student, civic, church and nonprofit groups of all types.
Hashemi was born Aug. 19, 1961, in Tehran, Iran, and would go on to become a shining example of the American dream. At age 16, he and his younger brother, Sasan, fled to the United States when the Shah of Iran was toppled in a 1979 coup.
The two arrived as refugees in a strange country, where nothing — not even the alphabet — was familiar. Both would go on to become successful businessmen and U.S. citizens.
From those uncertain beginnings, it was Hashemi’s hard work that allowed him to succeed. He attended the University of Central Oklahoma, where he earned bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science. During college he also worked in the restaurant industry, which ended up being his chosen profession.
He joined the El Chico restaurant chain team in 1984, managing two Oklahoma City locations before transferring to Norman in 2001.
Saied met Teena, a fellow college student, while both were working at the Quail Springs Mall food court in Oklahoma City.
“I asked him for a roll of pennies, and it grew from there,” she said with a smile.
The couple dated for five years before tying the knot on Feb. 5, 1987.
Hashemi leaves behind his wife, Teena, of Edmond; daughter Delara of Memphis, Tennessee; daughter Stacia Barrett and her husband, Jarod, and grandchildren Dominic and Mabel Barrett, of Cottonwood, Kansas; brother, “Mike” Sasan Hashemi and his wife, Lisa, and their children, Dariana and Gavin, of Edmond. Hashemi also is survived by siblings Siamak, Susan and Simin Hashemi, all of Iran.
A private family service for Hashemi is planned, and a public memorial event will be held at a future date.
