Chris Amason
Amason Photography

As election results start coming in Tuesday evening, follow along here to see how races on Oklahomans' ballots — from U.S. Senate to county sheriff — are shaping up.

All numbers below are sourced from Oklahoma's Election Results site.

NATIONAL RACES: 

U.S House of Representatives District 4

Tom Cole has won reelection to the District 4 seat, the Associated Press is reporting.

With 348 of 350 precincts reporting by 11 p.m., the State Election Board is showing the following breakdown of votes: 

  • Tom Cole (R, incumbent) - 67.65%
  • Mary Brannon (D) - 28.91%
  • Bob White (L) - 3.44%

U.S. Senate

The Associated Press called the Senate race for Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe at 7 p.m. With 1,933 of 1,948 precincts reporting at 11 p.m., the breakdown of votes is as follows:  

  • Jim Inhofe (R, incumbent) - 62.81%
  • Abby Broyles (D) - 32.85%
  • Robert Murphy (L) - 2.21%
  • Joan Farr (I) - 1.39%
  • A.D. Nesbitt (I) - 0.73%

STATE QUESTIONS: 

  • State Question 805
  • State Question 814

STATE RACES:

Oklahoma State Senate District 15

As of 10:20 p.m., with 31 of 31 precincts reporting, unofficial results from the State Election Board show Rob Standridge retaining his District 15 seat: 

  • Rob Standridge (R, incumbent) - 60.91%
  • Alex Scott (D) - 39.09%

Oklahoma State Senate District 45

As of 10:00 p.m., with 23 of 26 precincts reporting, the State Election Board is showing the following breakdown of votes in District 45:

  •  Paul Rosino (R, incumbent) - 67.41%
  • Jennifer Wilkinson (D) - 32.59%

Oklahoma State Representative District 45 

As of 8:35 p.m., with all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the State Election Board show that incumbent Merelyn Bell has won the District 45 seat by the following vote totals: 

  • Merelyn Bell (D, incumbent) - 51.64% (9,831 votes)
  • Phillip Hillian (R) - 48.36% (9,207 votes)

Oklahoma State Representative District 46

With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the state Election Board show Jacob Rosecrants winning reelection by a tight margin: 

  • Jacob Rosecrants (D, incumbent) - 50.91% (10,318 votes)
  • Nancy Sangirardi (R) - 49.81% (10,239 votes)

Oklahoma State Representative District 90 

As of 10:00 p.m., with 11 of 13 precincts reporting, unofficial results from the  State Election Board show Jon Echols winning reelection to the District 90 seat: 

  • Jon Echols (R, incumbent) - 62.26%
  • Wayne Hughes (D) - 37.74%

COUNTY RACES:

Cleveland County Sheriff 

As of 10:30 p.m., with all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the state Election Board show Chris Amason winning the sheriff race: 

  • Chris Amason (R) - 69.75% (77,791 votes)
  • Kelly Owings (I) - 30.25% (33,739 votes)

Cleveland County Commissioner District 2

As of 9:15 p.m., with 30 of 30 precincts reporting, unofficial results from the State Election Board show that incumbent Darry Stacy has won reelection.  

  • Darry Stacy (R, incumbent) - 63.16%
  • Michael Thomas (D) - 36.84%

JUDICIAL RETENTION: 

  • Supreme Court District 1: Yes - 66.88%, No - 31.12%
  • Supreme Court District 6: Yes - 67.40%, No - 32.60%
  • Supreme Court District 9: Yes - 67.70%, No - 32.30%
  • Court of Criminal Appeals District 2: Yes - 67.98%, No - 32.02%
  • Court of Criminal Appeals District 3: Yes - 66.93%, No - 33.07%
  • Court of Civil Appeals District 1 - Office 2: Yes - 66.58%, No - 33.42%
  • Court of Civil Appeals District 2 - Office 1: Yes - 67.35%, No - 32.65%
  • Court of Civil Appeals District 2 - Office 2: Yes - 64%, No - 36%

