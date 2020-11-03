As election results start coming in Tuesday evening, follow along here to see how races on Oklahomans' ballots — from U.S. Senate to county sheriff — are shaping up.
All numbers below are sourced from Oklahoma's Election Results site.
NATIONAL RACES:
U.S House of Representatives District 4
Early voting numbers, as of 7:10 p.m., show the following breakdown of votes in District 4:
- Tom Cole (R, incumbent) - 63.03%
- Mary Brannon (D) - 34.78%
- Bob White (L) - 2.18%
U.S. Senate
The Associated Press called the Senate race for Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe at 7 p.m. The breakdown of early votes is as follows:
- Jim Inhofe (R, incumbent) - 62.54%
- Abby Broyles (D) - 34.43%
- Robert Murphy (L) - 1.47%
- Joan Farr (I) - 1.02%
- A.D. Nesbitt (I) - 0.55%
STATE QUESTIONS:
- State Question 805
- State Question 814
STATE RACES:
Oklahoma State Senate District 15
As of 8:10 p.m., with 16 of 31 precincts reporting, the state Election Board is reporting the following breakdown of votes in District 15:
- Rob Standridge (R, incumbent) - 55.33%
- Alex Scott (D) - 44.67%
Oklahoma State Senate District 45
Early voting numbers, as of 7:10 p.m., showing the following breakdown of votes in District 45:
- Paul Rosino (R, incumbent) - 67.85%
- Jennifer Wilkinson (D) - 32.15%
Oklahoma State Representative District 45
As of 8 p.m., with eight of 12 precincts reporting, the state Election Board is reporting the following breakdown of votes in District 15:
- Merelyn Bell (D, incumbent) - 52.56%
- Phillip Hillian (R) - 47.44%
Oklahoma State Representative District 46
As of 8:15 p.m., with 15 of 16 precincts reporting, the state Election Board is reporting the following breakdown of votes in District 46:
- Jacob Rosecrants (D, incumbent) - 51.71%
- Nancy Sangirardi (R) - 48.29%
Oklahoma State Representative District 90
Early voting numbers, as of 7:10 p.m., show the following breakdown of votes in District 90:
- John Echols (R, incumbent) - 79.70%
- Wayne Hughes (D) - 20.30%
Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner
- Todd Hiett (R, incumbent)
- Todd Hagopian (L)
COUNTY RACES:
Cleveland County Sheriff
As of 8 p.m., with 23 of 83 precincts reporting, the state Election Board shows the following breakdown of votes:
- Chris Amason (R) - 64.82%
- Kelly Owings (I) - 35.18%
Cleveland County Commissioner District 2
As of 8 p.m., with nine of 30 precincts reporting, the state Election Board is reporting the following breakdown of votes:
- Darry Stacy (R, incumbent) - 55.40%
- Michael Thomas (D) - 44.60%
JUDICIAL RETENTION:
- Supreme Court District 1
- Supreme Court District 6
- Supreme Court District 9
- Court of Criminal Appeals District 2
- Court of Criminal Appeals District 3
- Court of Civil Appeals District 1 - Office 2
- Court of Civil Appeals District 2 - Office 1
- Court of Civil Appeals District 2 - Office 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.