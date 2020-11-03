General Election Voting

Voters wait in line to cast their ballot in the general election, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at United Pentecostal Church. Some voters in the line waited up to four hours to vote. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

 Kyle Phillips

As election results start coming in Tuesday evening, follow along here to see how races on Oklahomans' ballots — from U.S. Senate to county sheriff — are shaping up.

All numbers below are sourced from Oklahoma's Election Results site.

NATIONAL RACES: 

U.S House of Representatives District 4

Early voting numbers, as of 7:10 p.m., show the following breakdown of votes in District 4: 

  • Tom Cole (R, incumbent) - 63.03%
  • Mary Brannon (D) - 34.78%
  • Bob White (L) - 2.18%

U.S. Senate

The Associated Press called the Senate race for Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe at 7 p.m. The breakdown of early votes is as follows:  

  • Jim Inhofe (R, incumbent) - 62.54%
  • Abby Broyles (D) - 34.43%
  • Robert Murphy (L) - 1.47%
  • Joan Farr (I) - 1.02%
  • A.D. Nesbitt (I) - 0.55%

STATE QUESTIONS: 

  • State Question 805
  • State Question 814

STATE RACES:

Oklahoma State Senate District 15

As of 8:10 p.m., with 16 of 31 precincts reporting, the state Election Board is reporting the following breakdown of votes in District 15: 

  • Rob Standridge (R, incumbent) - 55.33%
  • Alex Scott (D) - 44.67%

Oklahoma State Senate District 45

Early voting numbers, as of 7:10 p.m., showing the following breakdown of votes in District 45:

  •  Paul Rosino (R, incumbent) - 67.85%
  • Jennifer Wilkinson (D) - 32.15%

Oklahoma State Representative District 45 

As of 8 p.m., with eight of 12 precincts reporting, the state Election Board is reporting the following breakdown of votes in District 15: 

  • Merelyn Bell (D, incumbent) - 52.56%
  • Phillip Hillian (R) - 47.44%

Oklahoma State Representative District 46

As of 8:15 p.m., with 15 of 16 precincts reporting, the state Election Board is reporting the following breakdown of votes in District 46: 

  • Jacob Rosecrants (D, incumbent) - 51.71%
  • Nancy Sangirardi (R) - 48.29%

Oklahoma State Representative District 90 

Early voting numbers, as of 7:10 p.m., show the following breakdown of votes in District 90: 

  • John Echols (R, incumbent) - 79.70%
  • Wayne Hughes (D) - 20.30%

Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner

  • Todd Hiett (R, incumbent)
  • Todd Hagopian (L)

COUNTY RACES:

Cleveland County Sheriff 

As of 8 p.m., with 23 of 83 precincts reporting, the state Election Board shows the following breakdown of votes: 

  • Chris Amason (R) - 64.82%
  • Kelly Owings (I) - 35.18%

Cleveland County Commissioner District 2

As of 8 p.m., with nine of 30 precincts reporting, the state Election Board is reporting the following breakdown of votes: 

  • Darry Stacy (R, incumbent) - 55.40%
  • Michael Thomas (D) - 44.60%

JUDICIAL RETENTION: 

  • Supreme Court District 1
  • Supreme Court District 6
  • Supreme Court District 9
  • Court of Criminal Appeals District 2
  • Court of Criminal Appeals District 3
  • Court of Civil Appeals District 1 - Office 2
  • Court of Civil Appeals District 2 - Office 1
  • Court of Civil Appeals District 2 - Office 2

