As election results start coming in Tuesday evening, follow along here to see how races on Oklahomans' ballots — from U.S. Senate to county sheriff — are shaping up.
All numbers below are sourced from Oklahoma's Election Results site.
NATIONAL RACES:
U.S House of Representatives District 4
Tom Cole has won reelection to the District 4 seat, the Associated Press is reporting.
With 346 of 350 precincts reporting, the State Election Board is showing the following breakdown of votes:
- Tom Cole (R, incumbent) - 67.51%
- Mary Brannon (D) - 29.05%
- Bob White (L) - 3.44%
U.S. Senate
The Associated Press called the Senate race for Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe at 7 p.m. The breakdown of early votes is as follows:
- Jim Inhofe (R, incumbent) - 62.54%
- Abby Broyles (D) - 34.43%
- Robert Murphy (L) - 1.47%
- Joan Farr (I) - 1.02%
- A.D. Nesbitt (I) - 0.55%
STATE QUESTIONS:
- State Question 805
- State Question 814
STATE RACES:
Oklahoma State Senate District 15
As of 10:20 p.m., with 31 of 31 precincts reporting, unofficial results from the State Election Board show Rob Standridge retaining his District 15 seat:
- Rob Standridge (R, incumbent) - 60.91%
- Alex Scott (D) - 39.09%
Oklahoma State Senate District 45
As of 10:00 p.m., with 23 of 26 precincts reporting, the State Election Board is showing the following breakdown of votes in District 45:
- Paul Rosino (R, incumbent) - 67.41%
- Jennifer Wilkinson (D) - 32.59%
Oklahoma State Representative District 45
As of 8:35 p.m., with all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the State Election Board show that incumbent Merelyn Bell has won the District 45 seat by the following vote totals:
- Merelyn Bell (D, incumbent) - 51.64% (9,831 votes)
- Phillip Hillian (R) - 48.36% (9,207 votes)
Oklahoma State Representative District 46
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the state Election Board show Jacob Rosecrants winning reelection by a tight margin:
- Jacob Rosecrants (D, incumbent) - 50.91% (10,318 votes)
- Nancy Sangirardi (R) - 49.81% (10,239 votes)
Oklahoma State Representative District 90
As of 10:00 p.m., with 11 of 13 precincts reporting, unofficial results from the State Election Board show Jon Echols winning reelection to the District 90 seat:
- Jon Echols (R, incumbent) - 62.26%
- Wayne Hughes (D) - 37.74%
COUNTY RACES:
Cleveland County Sheriff
As of 10:30 p.m., with all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the state Election Board show Chris Amason winning the sheriff race:
- Chris Amason (R) - 69.75% (77,791 votes)
- Kelly Owings (I) - 30.25% (33,739 votes)
Cleveland County Commissioner District 2
As of 9:15 p.m., with 30 of 30 precincts reporting, unofficial results from the State Election Board show that incumbent Darry Stacy has won reelection.
- Darry Stacy (R, incumbent) - 63.16%
- Michael Thomas (D) - 36.84%
JUDICIAL RETENTION:
- Supreme Court District 1
- Supreme Court District 6
- Supreme Court District 9
- Court of Criminal Appeals District 2
- Court of Criminal Appeals District 3
- Court of Civil Appeals District 1 - Office 2
- Court of Civil Appeals District 2 - Office 1
- Court of Civil Appeals District 2 - Office 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.