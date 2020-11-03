After a long night of election results, see how your state and county races turned out.
All numbers below are sourced from Oklahoma's Election Results site.
NATIONAL RACES:
U.S House of Representatives District 4
Tom Cole won reelection to the District 4 seat, the Associated Press reported.
With all precincts reporting, the State Election Board's unofficial results show the following breakdown of votes:
- Tom Cole (R, incumbent) - 67.79%
- Mary Brannon (D) - 28.78%
- Bob White (L) - 3.44%
U.S. Senate
The Associated Press called the Senate race for Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe at 7 p.m. With all precincts reporting, the breakdown of votes is as follows:
- Jim Inhofe (R, incumbent) - 62.91%
- Abby Broyles (D) - 32.76%
- Robert Murphy (L) - 2.21%
- Joan Farr (I) - 1.39%
- A.D. Nesbitt (I) - 0.73%
STATE QUESTIONS:
- State Question 805 - Nearly 60% of voters rejected State Question 805, a citizen-led ballot measure that sought to alter the state’s Constitution by limiting the practice of adding additional years to someone’s prison sentence simply because they have a previous nonviolent conviction in their past.
- State Question 814 - Voters also rejected State Question 814, deciding that they don’t want lawmakers to pay for Medicaid expansion by tapping the state’s constitutionally protected tobacco settlement funds.
STATE RACES:
Oklahoma State Senate District 15
Unofficial results from the State Election Board show Rob Standridge retaining his District 15 seat by the following vote totals:
- Rob Standridge (R, incumbent) - 60.91%
- Alex Scott (D) - 39.09%
“It’s really an honor [to win reelection] and I'm excited to keep working for Senate District 15. I just feel honored to get reelected,” Standridge told The Transcript Tuesday.
Oklahoma State Senate District 45
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the State Election Board show that incumbent Paul Rosino won reelection Tuesday:
- Paul Rosino (R, incumbent) - 67.26%
- Jennifer Wilkinson (D) - 32.74%
Oklahoma State Representative District 45
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the State Election Board show that incumbent Merelyn Bell has won the District 45 seat by the following vote totals:
- Merelyn Bell (D, incumbent) - 51.64% (9,831 votes)
- Phillip Hillian (R) - 48.36% (9,207 votes)
“I’m grateful to the voters of east Norman for their continued support and good faith in my ability to represent them at the State Capitol,” Bell told The Transcript.
Oklahoma State Representative District 46
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the state Election Board show Jacob Rosecrants winning reelection by a razor-thin margin:
- Jacob Rosecrants (D, incumbent) - 50.91% (10,318 votes)
- Nancy Sangirardi (R) - 49.81% (10,239 votes)
“I know that people understand I’m not just some nameless Democrat, I’m not just some nameless face — they know that I’ll work hard for them regardless of party affiliation, and I do," Rosecrants told The Transcript Tuesday.
Oklahoma State Representative District 90
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the State Election Board show Jon Echols winning reelection to the District 90 seat:
- Jon Echols (R, incumbent) - 61.93%
- Wayne Hughes (D) - 38.07%
"I will continue to do everything I can to earn that trust by leading the House with a positive vision for Oklahoma's future," Echols said Tuesday.
COUNTY RACES:
Cleveland County Sheriff
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the state Election Board show that Republican candidate Chris Amason captured the sheriff race:
- Chris Amason (R) - 69.75% (77,791 votes)
- Kelly Owings (I) - 30.25% (33,739 votes)
Cleveland County Commissioner District 2
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the State Election Board show that incumbent Darry Stacy won reelection.
- Darry Stacy (R, incumbent) - 63.16%
- Michael Thomas (D) - 36.84%
"I'm overwhelmed with the support that I got from volunteers to help with the campaign, and it's exciting to have the confidence and the support of the public,” Stacy said Tuesday night. “...I'm excited to see how we grow and what we do in Cleveland County in the next four years."
JUDICIAL RETENTION:
- Supreme Court District 1: Yes - 66.88%, No - 31.12%
- Supreme Court District 6: Yes - 67.40%, No - 32.60%
- Supreme Court District 9: Yes - 67.70%, No - 32.30%
- Court of Criminal Appeals District 2: Yes - 67.98%, No - 32.02%
- Court of Criminal Appeals District 3: Yes - 66.93%, No - 33.07%
- Court of Civil Appeals District 1 - Office 2: Yes - 66.58%, No - 33.42%
- Court of Civil Appeals District 2 - Office 1: Yes - 67.35%, No - 32.65%
- Court of Civil Appeals District 2 - Office 2: Yes - 64%, No - 36%
