While many Norman voters met relatively short lines at their polling places today, some voters in Noble waited up to five hours to cast their votes on Election Day.
Noble has very few polling locations. The Noble Public Library had a maximum wait of 30 minutes, while the Senior Citizens Center of Noble had a wait time more than 10 times that.
The senior center had one room no bigger than 100 square feet with four voting booths and one ballot machine on Tuesday.
“We got in line at 9:30 (a.m.),” Noble resident Mary Beth Davis said at 1:30 p.m. “They should have had a special line for disabled people and they could have set this up better — Chick-Fil-A is easier to get through than this.”
Davis said this long line was almost an endurance test, but it shouldn’t be. People exercising their right to vote were discouraged, and some were even turned away by the line, Noble resident Kyle Kilgore said.
“There have been a lot of people who have just decided, ‘I’m not standing in that line,’” Kilgore said. “It’s a deterrent. People don’t want to come here and vote. It's too much of a discouragement, even though it is a right to get to vote.”
First time voters at the polling location described the long line as “stupid.”
“It’s ridiculous that there’s only [four] polls that are open in there, they should open up more,” first time voter Braden Fisher said. “I don’t know how voting goes without COVID-19, but this is crazy. I’ve been in line for four hours and I've got work at 2 p.m., and I’m going to be late because of this.”
Poll workers said they were expecting a big turnout Tuesday, but didn’t expect the wait to be as long as it was.
“We’re doing the best we can with the COVID provisions we have to deal with, the 6 feet apart in here, but it’s a crazy line out there,” poll worker Jen Karizmanich said. “We could use a bigger room, but this is the only room available right now.”
Cleveland County Election Board officials said at 2:15 p.m that deputy secretary Bill Pretty was on his way to the precinct to open up another room.
“[The senior center] wouldn’t give them another room — now they're going to be giving them another room, so they're adding booths into that other room,” CCEB assistant secretary Kathy Singer said. “They’re setting up another room, I don’t know how many extra booths they were able to add but we have plenty of poll workers.”
Singer said the turnout was not unexpected, as it is one of the bigger precincts, but it was the only facility the Election Board was able to use for a polling location in Noble.
“We’re going to have to upgrade that facility,” Singer said. “That’s a pretty big precinct for registered voters, it’s just that in that area there is not a lot of availability as far as building or anything that could house that. So, that’s something they’re going to have to look at is moving that precinct.”
The Transcript is one of many newsrooms across the country partnering with ProPublica to hear about the problems voters are running into at the polls during this election season. ProPublica’s ElectionLand project uses tips from voters to accurately report on what readers experience on and leading up to Election Day.
Let us know of any problems or concerns you have in regards to voting like changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch:
SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.
