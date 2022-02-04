The snowstorm Thursday did not significantly hinder turnout on the first day of early voting in Norman’s municipal elections, which drew a false claim from a candidate that a poll worker took a voter’s ballot after a voting machine malfunctioned.
According to the Cleveland County Election Board, 150 people showed up to the county fairgrounds to cast their ballot Thursday. Election officials said the weather didn’t pose a problem in setting up, as employees for the Cleveland County Fairgrounds cleared the parking lot early and ensured voters would be safe.
Despite a claim by Norman mayoral candidate Nicole Kish, there was no report of a voting machine malfunctioning and precinct officials breaking the law.
In a Facebook post, Kish claimed a voter, who was voting for her, was told at 4 p.m. that the machine was broken and they had to “leave their ballot with the election worker.”
When asked about this claim, Bill Pretty, the assistant secretary of the Cleveland County Election Board, said there is no truth to it and it is a “total blatant lie.”
“We never asked for a ballot and we never touched a ballot,” said Bryant Rains, secretary of the county election board. “I don't know where that came from, or, I know where it came from, but that just didn't happen.”
When reached for comment, Kish said she was told by a friend that this had happened to her family member. Kish said she did not report it to the county election board — rather, she reported it to Cleveland County Commissioner Rod Cleveland.
Cleveland said he told Rains about the complaint he received from Kish, but hadn’t heard back yet.
Poll workers are trained never to touch a ballot or to look at who someone is voting for, Cleveland said. They are also trained so that if a machine does malfunction, they can have the voter put their ballot in a lockbox. Nobody besides the voter is supposed to touch it, he said.
“Our election board has done a great job of putting together the processes and training the election workers,” Cleveland said.