While voter turnout for recent state and national elections is high in Norman, the city’s voters have a much lower turnout for local elections like the upcoming city council and mayoral races — something the local election board hopes to see change this season.
The Cleveland County Election Board is encouraging local voters to make sure they’re registered to vote ahead of Friday, Jan. 14. Friday is the official deadline for registration before the Feb. 8 election, which in Norman will include city council seats in wards 2, 4, 6 and 8 and a mayoral race.
Cleveland County residents can check their registration status online at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html. They can register by filling out an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application at the Cleveland County Election Board, or by mailing or dropping the completed form at the board.
Forms can be printed at oklahoma.gov/elections.html and are available not only at the election board office, but at any Cleveland County tag agency, post office or public library. The election board is located at 641 E. Robinson St. in Norman.
Bill Pretty, assistant secretary for the Cleveland County Election Board, said the board hopes for significant participation in all elections.
"We at the Election Board would love to see 100% turnout in all elections regardless of being local or national, because we feel that every election is important to all residents,” Pretty said in a Wednesday email.
However, larger elections garner turnout that local elections do not.
Pretty said that while the 2020 presidential election drew 76.4% turnout in Cleveland County and the 2018 gubernatorial race drew 62%, the last mayoral election in 2019 drew only 18.41% of eligible Norman voters. Just 13,068 of Norman’s 71,000 registered voters participated in that 2019 race.
Last year’s odd-numbered city council elections drew 23% of eligible voters, a marked improvement over 2019’s 13.9% participation.
The turnout meant margins of victory were slim for the candidates who won odd-numbered seats last year. In the 2021 Ward 1 race, Councilor Brandi Studley won by only 51 votes.
In the Ward 3 race, decided in a runoff, current councilor Kelly Lynn beat out then-incumbent candidate Alison Petrone by just 194 votes.