Between the primaries and the general election, the Cleveland County Election Board increased its number of poll workers by at least 27%.
For the June 28 primaries, the Cleveland County Election Board only had about enough poll workers for each precinct to have the state-required minimum of three people — roughly 315 workers for the 105 precincts in the county.
By the Nov. 8 general election the board had hired at least 85 more poll workers, which allowed them to have workers left over, Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains said.
More than 400 workers manned polling sites and stood by as reserves in an election that yielded a turnout of 82,444 in the county, according to numbers provided by the board.
County election boards throughout the state struggled to recruit poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Several election board workers throughout the state cited fear of harassment as the reason people weren’t applying, Oklahoma Watch reported.
In Cleveland County, COVID-19 “pretty much decimated” the number of poll workers, Rains said.
“Rightfully so, they weren’t wanting to get out in public and sit out in public on Election Day with COVID going around. A lot of people have resigned since then, and we’d have to build it back up,” he said.
The county also was redistricted in 2020, which added 21 precincts to its list.
In response, election board workers “just started recruiting everywhere we could,” Rains said.
“A couple of news stations came in and did stories, and that helped us out. After that would air, we’d have 25, 30 people call and say, ‘Hey, I saw on the news that you needed help,’” he said.
The election board had extra people working at the polls on election night because of their recruitment.
“The people here in Cleveland County have really stepped up,” Rains said.
Rains said the election board will continue to recruit into next year, which will have municipal and school board elections. It also will have a special election March 7 asking voters to legalize recreational marijuana.
Rains plans to send out “a lot of extra people” to polling places March 7, as he expects turnout will be high.
Even with the successful recruiting this year, Rains encourages Cleveland County residents to apply to be poll workers.
“There’s no such thing as too many workers,” he said.
Residents who wish to be poll workers may call the election board at 366-0210.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.